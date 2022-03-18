Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 18, 2022

Today, Friday (March 17) Shukla Paksha. Tithi is Purnima till 12:46 thereafter Prathama. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Virgo. Today is Dhulivandan.
Nakshatra will be Uttaraphalguni till 2416 thereafter Hasta. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Virgo. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from To,Pa,Pi,Pu. Lucky Number will be 9.
Today, worshiping Godess Mahalaxmi and reading Mahalaxmi Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Pink. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|18-Mar-22
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|6:45
|Sunset
|18:47
|Moon set
|31:24:00
|Moon rise
|19:00
|Tithi
|Purnima till 12:46 thereafter Prathama
|Paksha
|Shukla
|Nakshatra
|Uttaraphalguni till 2416 thereafter Hasta
|Yoga
|Ganda
|Karana
|Bhava till 12:46 thereafter Balava
|Vaar
|Shukravara (Friday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Phalguna
|Month (Purnimant)
|Phalguna
|Moon Zodiac
|Kanya (Virgo)
|Sun Zodiac
|Meen (Pieces)
|Ritu
|Shishir (Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|11:16 ? 12:47
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:23 -13:11
|Subh Muhurat
|12:47 ? 14:17
