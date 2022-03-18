e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 02:18 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 18, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Friday (March 17) Shukla Paksha. Tithi is Purnima till 12:46 thereafter Prathama. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Virgo. Today is Dhulivandan.

Nakshatra will be Uttaraphalguni till 2416 thereafter Hasta. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Virgo. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from To,Pa,Pi,Pu. Lucky Number will be 9.

Today, worshiping Godess Mahalaxmi and reading Mahalaxmi Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Pink. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date18-Mar-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 6:45
Sunset18:47
Moon set 31:24:00
Moon rise19:00
TithiPurnima till 12:46 thereafter Prathama
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Uttaraphalguni till 2416 thereafter Hasta
Yoga Ganda
KaranaBhava till 12:46 thereafter Balava
VaarShukravara (Friday)
Month (Amavasyant) Phalguna
Month (Purnimant) Phalguna
Moon Zodiac Kanya (Virgo)
Sun Zodiac Meen (Pieces)
Ritu Shishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal11:16 ? 12:47
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:23 -13:11
Subh Muhurat12:47 ? 14:17

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 05:47 AM IST