Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 18, 2022

Today, Friday (March 17) Shukla Paksha. Tithi is Purnima till 12:46 thereafter Prathama. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Virgo. Today is Dhulivandan.

Nakshatra will be Uttaraphalguni till 2416 thereafter Hasta. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Virgo. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from To,Pa,Pi,Pu. Lucky Number will be 9.

Today, worshiping Godess Mahalaxmi and reading Mahalaxmi Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Pink. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 18-Mar-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 6:45 Sunset 18:47 Moon set 31:24:00 Moon rise 19:00 Tithi Purnima till 12:46 thereafter Prathama Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Uttaraphalguni till 2416 thereafter Hasta Yoga Ganda Karana Bhava till 12:46 thereafter Balava Vaar Shukravara (Friday) Month (Amavasyant) Phalguna Month (Purnimant) Phalguna Moon Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) Sun Zodiac Meen (Pieces) Ritu Shishir (Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 11:16 ? 12:47 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:23 -13:11 Subh Muhurat 12:47 ? 14:17

