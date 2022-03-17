Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 17, 2022

Today, Thursday (March 17) Shukla Paksha. Tithi is Chaturdashi till 13:29 thereafter Purnima. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Leo till 30:31 thereafter in Virgo. Today is Holi/Hutashani Purnima.

Nakshatra will be Poorvaphalguni till 24:32 thereafter Uttaraphalguni. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Leo till 30:31 thereafter Virgo. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ta,Ti,Tu,Te. Lucky Number will be 8.

Today, worshiping Lord Vishnu and reading Vishnu Sahastra Naam will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Yellow. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 17-Mar-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 6:46 Sunset 18:47 Moon set 30:51:00 Moon rise 18:05 Tithi Chaturdashi till 13:29 thereafter Purnima Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Poorvaphalguni till 24:32 thereafter Uttaraphalguni Yoga Soola Karana Vanija till 13:29 thereafter Visti (Bhadra) Vaar Guruvara (Thursday) Month (Amavasyant) Phalguna Month (Purnimant) Phalguna Moon Zodiac Simha (Leo) till 30:31 thereafter Kanya (Virgo) Sun Zodiac Meen (Pieces) Ritu Shishir (Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 14:17 ? 15:47 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:23 -13:11 Subh Muhurat 06:46 ? 08:17 & 17:17 - 18:47

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 05:58 AM IST