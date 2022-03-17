e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 03:15 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 17, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Thursday (March 17) Shukla Paksha. Tithi is Chaturdashi till 13:29 thereafter Purnima. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Leo till 30:31 thereafter in Virgo. Today is Holi/Hutashani Purnima.

Nakshatra will be Poorvaphalguni till 24:32 thereafter Uttaraphalguni. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Leo till 30:31 thereafter Virgo. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ta,Ti,Tu,Te. Lucky Number will be 8.

Today, worshiping Lord Vishnu and reading Vishnu Sahastra Naam will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Yellow. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date17-Mar-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 6:46
Sunset18:47
Moon set 30:51:00
Moon rise18:05
TithiChaturdashi till 13:29 thereafter Purnima
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Poorvaphalguni till 24:32 thereafter Uttaraphalguni
Yoga Soola
KaranaVanija till 13:29 thereafter Visti (Bhadra)
VaarGuruvara (Thursday)
Month (Amavasyant) Phalguna
Month (Purnimant) Phalguna
Moon Zodiac Simha (Leo) till 30:31 thereafter Kanya (Virgo)
Sun Zodiac Meen (Pieces)
Ritu Shishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal14:17 ? 15:47
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:23 -13:11
Subh Muhurat06:46 ? 08:17 & 17:17 - 18:47

