e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 03:01 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 15, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Advertisement

Today, Tuesday (March 15) Shukla Paksha. Tithi is Dwadashi till 13:11 thereafter Trayodashi. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Cancer till 23:31 thereafter in Leo. Today is Bhoum Pradosh.

Nakshatra will be Ashlesha till 23:31 thereafter Magha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Cancer till 23:31 thereafter Leo. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Du,De,Do,Ma. Lucky Number will be 6.

Today, worshiping Hanuman and reading Maruti Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Red. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date15-Mar-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 6:48
Sunset18:46
Moon set 29:34:00
Moon rise16:15
TithiDwadashi till 13:11 thereafter Trayodashi
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Ashlesha till 23:31 thereafter Magha
Yoga Sukarma
KaranaBalava till 13:11 thereafter Kaulava
VaarMangalavara (Tuesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Phalguna
Month (Purnimant) Phalguna
Moon Zodiac Kark (Cancer) till 23:31 thereafter Simha (Leo)
Sun Zodiac Meen (Pieces)
Ritu Shishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal15:47 ? 17:17
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:24 -13:11
Subh Muhurat15:47 ? 17:17

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 05:33 AM IST