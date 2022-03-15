Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 15, 2022

Today, Tuesday (March 15) Shukla Paksha. Tithi is Dwadashi till 13:11 thereafter Trayodashi. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Cancer till 23:31 thereafter in Leo. Today is Bhoum Pradosh.

Nakshatra will be Ashlesha till 23:31 thereafter Magha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Cancer till 23:31 thereafter Leo. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Du,De,Do,Ma. Lucky Number will be 6.

Today, worshiping Hanuman and reading Maruti Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Red. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 15-Mar-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 6:48 Sunset 18:46 Moon set 29:34:00 Moon rise 16:15 Tithi Dwadashi till 13:11 thereafter Trayodashi Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Ashlesha till 23:31 thereafter Magha Yoga Sukarma Karana Balava till 13:11 thereafter Kaulava Vaar Mangalavara (Tuesday) Month (Amavasyant) Phalguna Month (Purnimant) Phalguna Moon Zodiac Kark (Cancer) till 23:31 thereafter Simha (Leo) Sun Zodiac Meen (Pieces) Ritu Shishir (Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 15:47 ? 17:17 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:24 -13:11 Subh Muhurat 15:47 ? 17:17

