Updated on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 02:38 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 14, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Monday (March 14) Shukla Paksha. Tithi is Ekadashi till 12:04 thereafter Dwadashi. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Aquarius till 24:15 thereafter in Pieces and Moon remains in Cancer. Today is Aamlaki Ekadashi.

Nakshatra will bePushya till 22:06 thereafter Ashlesha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Cancer. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from He,Ho,Da,Di. Lucky Number will be 5.

Today, worshiping Lord Vitthal and reading Pandurang Ashtakam will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Grey. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date14-Mar-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:48
Sunset18:46
Moon set 28:52:00
Moon rise15:20
TithiEkadashi till 12:04 thereafter Dwadashi
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Pushya till 22:06 thereafter Ashlesha
Yoga Atiganda
KaranaVisti (Bhadra) till 12:04 thereafter Bhava
VaarSomavara (Monday)
Month (Amavasyant) Phalguna
Month (Purnimant) Phalguna
Moon Zodiac Kark (Cancer)
Sun Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) till 24:15 thereafter Meen (Pieces)
RituShishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Ianuspicious time
Rahu kaal08:19 ? 09:48
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:24 -13:12
SubhMuhurat09:48 ? 11:18

