Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 14, 2022

Today, Monday (March 14) Shukla Paksha. Tithi is Ekadashi till 12:04 thereafter Dwadashi. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Aquarius till 24:15 thereafter in Pieces and Moon remains in Cancer. Today is Aamlaki Ekadashi.

Nakshatra will bePushya till 22:06 thereafter Ashlesha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Cancer. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from He,Ho,Da,Di. Lucky Number will be 5.

Today, worshiping Lord Vitthal and reading Pandurang Ashtakam will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Grey. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 14-Mar-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:48 Sunset 18:46 Moon set 28:52:00 Moon rise 15:20 Tithi Ekadashi till 12:04 thereafter Dwadashi Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Pushya till 22:06 thereafter Ashlesha Yoga Atiganda Karana Visti (Bhadra) till 12:04 thereafter Bhava Vaar Somavara (Monday) Month (Amavasyant) Phalguna Month (Purnimant) Phalguna Moon Zodiac Kark (Cancer) Sun Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) till 24:15 thereafter Meen (Pieces) Ritu Shishir (Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Ianuspicious time Rahu kaal 08:19 ? 09:48 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:24 -13:12 SubhMuhurat 09:48 ? 11:18

