Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for March 1, 2021

Today is Monday 1 March 2021, Tithi Dvitiya till 08:35 thereafter Tritiya 29:45 (Leap) Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Magha Sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Virgo.

New born baby Moon sign will be Virgo. Nakshatra will be Uttaraphalguni till 07:35 thereafter Hast. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from P. Lucky Number will be 9. The child will get involved in many activities. Intelligent and creative.

Today worship Lord Shiva chant Maha Mrutun jay Mantra. Today’s colour is White. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.