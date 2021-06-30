Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for June 30, 2021

Today is Wednesday 30 June 2021, Tithi Shashti till 13:17 thereafter Saptami Purnimant month is Ashadhaand Amavasyant month is Jyestha. Sun is in Gemini and Moon remains in Aquarius till 19:42 thereafter in Pieces.

New born baby Moon sign will be Aquarius till 19:42 thereafter Pieces. Nakshatra will be Poorvabhadrapada till 26:01. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Se, So, Da, Di. The lucky Number will be 5. Friendly and social nature. Intelligent good debating skills.

Today worship Lord Vitthal and KrishanReador chant name of Vitthal and Krishna. Today’s colour is Green. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.