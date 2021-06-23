Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for June 23, 2021

Today is Wednesday 23 June 2021, Tithi Trayodashi till 06:59 thereafter Chaturdashi 27:31 (Leap) Purnimant month is Jyestha and Amavasyant month is Jyestha. Sun is in Gemini and Moon remains in Scorpio.

New born baby Moon sign will be Scorpio. Nakshatra will be Anuradha till 11:47thereafter Jyeshta. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Nu, Ne, N, Ya, Yi. Lucky Number will be 7. Energetic, passionate, single-minded, simple and sincere.

Today worship Lord Ganesh Read Ganesh Stotra. Today’s colour is Green. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.