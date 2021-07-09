Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for July 9, 2021

Today is Friday 9 July 2021, Tithi Amavasya All Night Purnimant month is Ashadha and Amavasyant month is Jyestha. Sun is in Gemini and Moon remains in Gemini. Today is Darsh Amavasya.

New born baby Moon sign will be Gemini. Nakshatra will be Ardra till 23:12 thereafter Punarvasu. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Gha, Ng, Chha, Ke. The lucky Number will be 3. Love to visit natural places. Don’t like being alone. Socially active, intelligent.

Today worship Godess Mahalaxmi Read Mahalaxmi Mantra. Today’s colour is Silver. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.