Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for July 6, 2021

Today is Tuesday 6 July 2021, Tithi Dwadashi Purnimant month is Ashadha and Amavasyant month is Jyestha. Sun is in Gemini and Moon remains in Taurus.

New born baby Moon sign will be Taurus. Nakshatra will be Kritika till 15:19 thereafter Rohini. Today’s newborn baby name word as per Moon sign will start from U, E, O, Va. The lucky Number will be 9. Calm, decent personality. Love to be luxurious. Diplomatically handles the situation.

Today worship Goddess Durga Read Durga Kavach. Today’s colour is Red. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.