Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for July 5, 2021

Today is Monday 5 July 2021, Tithi Ekadashi till 22:29 thereafter Dwadashi Purnimant month is Ashadha and Amavasyant month is Jyestha. Sun is in Gemini and Moon remains in Aries till 18:58 thereafter in Taurus. Today is Yogini Ekadashi.

New born baby Moon sign will be Aries till 18:58 thereafter Taurus. Nakshatra will be Bharani till 12:10 thereafter Kritika. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Lo, A, I. Lucky Number will be 8. Quite, innocent in nature. Attached to parents. Intelligent and good in academic education. Little efforts can take him/her to top position in career.

Today worship Lord Shiva Read Mahamrityunjay Mantra. Today’s colour is White. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.