Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for July 30, 2021

Today is Friday 30 July 2021, Tithi Saptami till 29:39 Purnimant month is Shravan and Amavasyant month is Ashadha. Sun is in Cancer and Moon remains in Pieces till 14:01 thereafter in Aries.

New born baby Moon sign will be Pieces till 14:01 thereafter Aries. Nakshatra will be Revati till 14:01 thereafter Aswini. Today’s new born baby name word as per the moon sign will start from Cha, Chi, Chu, Che. The lucky number will be 6. Usually more focused on their dreams and goals and will only try to make enough money to achieve them. Kind, imaginative, compassionate.

Today worship Goddess Mahalaxmi Read Mahalaxmi Mantra. Today’s colour is Silver. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.