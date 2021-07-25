Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for July 25, 2021

Today is Sunday 25 July 2021, Tithi Dvitiya till 28:03 Purnimant month is Shravan and Amavasyant month is Ashadha. Sun is in Cancer and Moon remains in Capricorn till 22:46 thereafter in Aquarius.

New born baby Moon sign will be Capricorn till 22:46 thereafter Aquarius. Nakshatra will be Shravana till 11:16 thereafter Dhanishta. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Kho, Ga, Gi, Gu. Lucky Number will be 1 . Understated status, quality craftsmanship, masters of self-control, and have the ability to lead the way.

Today worship Sun Read / Chant Gayatri Mantra. Today’s colour is Orange. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.