Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for July 17, 2021

Today is Saturday 17 July 2021, Tithi Ashtami till 26:40 Purnimant month is Ashadha and Amavasyant month is Ashadha. Sun is in Cancer and Moon remains in Virgo till 14:06 thereafter in Libra. Today is Durgashtami.

New born baby Moon sign will be Virgo till 14:06 thereafter Libra. Nakshatra will be Chitra. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Pe, Po, Ra, Ri. The lucky number will be 2. Can decide to become doctors, nurses, or psychologists. Will have irrational spending as a bad habit or a matter of being spoiled.

Today worship Hanuman Read Hanuman Chalisa. Today’s colour is Blue. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.