Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for July 16, 2021

Today is Friday 16 July 2021, Tithi Saptami till 28:33 Purnimant month is Ashadha and Amavasyant month is Ashadha. Sun is in Gemini till 16:51 thereafter Cancer and Moon remains in Virgo. Today is Vivaswat Saptami.

New born baby Moon sign will be Virgo. Nakshatra will be Hasta. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Pu, Sha, Na, Tha. Lucky Number will be 1 . Dedicated to their family understand tradition and the importance of responsibility.

Today worship Goddess Mahalaxmi Read Mahalaxmi Mantra. Today’s colour is Silver. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.