Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for July 14, 2021

Today is Wednesday 14 July 2021, Tithi Chaturthi till 08:01 thereafter Panchami Purnimant month is Ashadha and Amavasyant month is Ashadha. Sun is in Gemini and Moon remains in Leo.

New born baby Moon sign will be Leo. Nakshatra will be Poorvaphalguni . Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Mo, Ta, Ti, Tu. The lucky Number will be 8. Artistic talent, such as acting and entertainment. Management, education, and politics are also a good fit.

Today worship Lord Vishnu/ Shri Krishna Read or chant the name of Krishna. Today’s colour is Green. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.