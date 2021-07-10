Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for July 10, 2021

Today is Saturday 10 July 2021, Tithi Amavasya till 06:45 thereafter Prathama Purnimant month is Ashadha and Amavasyant month is Jyestha. Sun is in Gemini and Moon remains in Gemini till 18:36 thereafter Cancer.

New born baby Moon sign will be Gemini till 18:36 thereafter Cancer. Nakshatra will be Punarvasu . Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Ko, Ha, Hi. Lucky Number will be 4 . Childish innocence in nature. Always ready for an intellectual challenge.

Today worship Hanuman Read Hanuman Chalisa. Today’s colour is Blue. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.