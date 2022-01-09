e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 02:59 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 9, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Sunday (January 9) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Saptami till 11:08 thereafter Ashtami. Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Pieces. Today is bhanusaptami.

Nakshatra will be Revati. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Pieces. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from De,Do,Cha. Lucky Number will be 7.

Today, worshiping Sun and reading Gayatri Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Orange. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date09-Jan-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 07:15
Sunset18:16
Moon set 24:46:00
Moon rise12:16
TithiSaptami till 11:08 thereafter Ashtami
PakshaShukla
NakshatraRevati
Yoga Parigha
KaranaVanija till 11:08 Thereafter Visti (Bhadra)
VaarRavivara (Sunday)
Month (Amavasyant) Pausha
Month (Purnimant) Pausha
Moon Zodiac Meen (Pieces)
Sun Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius)
RituHemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
VikramSamvat2078 VikramSamvat
VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal16:53 - 18:16
Auspicious time
AbhijeetMuhurat12:24 -13:08
SubhMuhurat14:08 - 15:31
Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 05:53 AM IST
