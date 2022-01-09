Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 9, 2022

Today, Sunday (January 9) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Saptami till 11:08 thereafter Ashtami. Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Pieces. Today is bhanusaptami.

Nakshatra will be Revati. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Pieces. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from De,Do,Cha. Lucky Number will be 7.

Today, worshiping Sun and reading Gayatri Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Orange. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 09-Jan-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 07:15 Sunset 18:16 Moon set 24:46:00 Moon rise 12:16 Tithi Saptami till 11:08 thereafter Ashtami Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Revati Yoga Parigha Karana Vanija till 11:08 Thereafter Visti (Bhadra) Vaar Ravivara (Sunday) Month (Amavasyant) Pausha Month (Purnimant) Pausha Moon Zodiac Meen (Pieces) Sun Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius) Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter) Ayana Uttarayana VikramSamvat 2078 VikramSamvat VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 16:53 - 18:16 Auspicious time AbhijeetMuhurat 12:24 -13:08 SubhMuhurat 14:08 - 15:31

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 05:53 AM IST