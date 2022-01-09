Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 9, 2022

Today, Sunday (January 9) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Saptami till 11:08 thereafter Ashtami. Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Pieces. Today is bhanusaptami.
Nakshatra will be Revati. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Pieces. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from De,Do,Cha. Lucky Number will be 7.
Today, worshiping Sun and reading Gayatri Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Orange. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|09-Jan-22
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|07:15
|Sunset
|18:16
|Moon set
|24:46:00
|Moon rise
|12:16
|Tithi
|Saptami till 11:08 thereafter Ashtami
|Paksha
|Shukla
|Nakshatra
|Revati
|Yoga
|Parigha
|Karana
|Vanija till 11:08 Thereafter Visti (Bhadra)
|Vaar
|Ravivara (Sunday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Pausha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Pausha
|Moon Zodiac
|Meen (Pieces)
|Sun Zodiac
|Dhanu (Sagittarius)
|Ritu
|Hemant (Pre Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|VikramSamvat
|2078 VikramSamvat
|VikramSamvat (Kartak)
|2078 VikramSamvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|16:53 - 18:16
|Auspicious time
|AbhijeetMuhurat
|12:24 -13:08
|SubhMuhurat
|14:08 - 15:31