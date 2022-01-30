e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 03:11 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 30, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Sunday (January 30) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Trayodashi till 17:28 thereafter Chaturdashi. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Sagittarius till 29:44 thereafter Capricorn. Today is Shivratri.

Nakshatra will be Poorvashadha till 24:21 thereafter Uttarashadha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Sagittarius till 29:44 thereafter Capricorn. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Bhu,Pha,dHa,Bhe. Lucky Number will be 1.

Today, worshiping Sun and reading Gayatri Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Orange. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date30-Jan-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 07:14
Sunset18:29
Moon set 16:32
Moon rise30:24:00
TithiTrayodashi till 17:28 thereafter Chaturdashi
PakshaKrishna
NakshatraPoorvashadha till 24:21 thereafter Uttarashadha
Yoga Harshana
KaranaVanija till 17:28 thereafter Visti(Bhadra)
VaarRavivara (Sunday)
Month (Amavasyant) Pausha
Month (Purnimant) Magha
Moon Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius) till 29:44 thereafter Capricorn
Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn)
RituHemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
VikramSamvat2078 VikramSamvat
VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal17:05 - 18:29
Auspicious time
AbhijeetMuhurat12:29 -13:14
SubhMuhurat14:16 - 15:41

