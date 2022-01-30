Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 30, 2022

Today, Sunday (January 30) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Trayodashi till 17:28 thereafter Chaturdashi. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Sagittarius till 29:44 thereafter Capricorn. Today is Shivratri.
Nakshatra will be Poorvashadha till 24:21 thereafter Uttarashadha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Sagittarius till 29:44 thereafter Capricorn. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Bhu,Pha,dHa,Bhe. Lucky Number will be 1.
Today, worshiping Sun and reading Gayatri Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Orange. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|30-Jan-22
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|07:14
|Sunset
|18:29
|Moon set
|16:32
|Moon rise
|30:24:00
|Tithi
|Trayodashi till 17:28 thereafter Chaturdashi
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Poorvashadha till 24:21 thereafter Uttarashadha
|Yoga
|Harshana
|Karana
|Vanija till 17:28 thereafter Visti(Bhadra)
|Vaar
|Ravivara (Sunday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Pausha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Magha
|Moon Zodiac
|Dhanu (Sagittarius) till 29:44 thereafter Capricorn
|Sun Zodiac
|Makar (Capricorn)
|Ritu
|Hemant (Pre Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|VikramSamvat
|2078 VikramSamvat
|VikramSamvat (Kartak)
|2078 VikramSamvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|17:05 - 18:29
|Auspicious time
|AbhijeetMuhurat
|12:29 -13:14
|SubhMuhurat
|14:16 - 15:41
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)