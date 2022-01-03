Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 3, 2022

Today, Monday (January 3) Shukla Paksha, Tithi Prathama till 20:31 thereafter Dvitiya. Purnimant month is Paushaand Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Sagittarius till 18:51 thereafter in Capricorn.
Nakshatra will Poorvashadha till 13:31 thereafter Uttarashadha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Sagittarius till 18:51 thereafter Capricorn. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Pha, dHa, Bhe, Bho, Ja. Lucky Number will be 1.
Today, worshiping Lord Shiva and reading Shiv Stusti Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour White. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|03-Jan-22
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|07:13
|Sunset
|18:12
|Moon set
|18:55
|Moon rise
|31:52:00
|Tithi
|Prathamtill 20:31 thereafter Dvitiya
|Paksha
|Shukla
|Nakshatra
|Poorvashadha till 13:31 thereafter Uttarashadha.
|Yoga
|Vyagatha
|Karana
|Kinstughna till 10:15 thereafter Bhava till 20:31 threafter Balava
|Vaar
|Somavara (Monday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Pausha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Pausha
|Moon Zodiac
|Dhanu (Sagittarius) till 18:51 thereafter Makar(Capricorn)
|Sun Zodiac
|Dhanu (Sagittarius)
|Ritu
|Hemant (Pre Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|08:36 - 09:58
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:21 -13:05
|Subh Muhurat
|09:58 - 11:21
