Horoscope

Updated on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 01:02 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 3, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Monday (January 3) Shukla Paksha, Tithi Prathama till 20:31 thereafter Dvitiya. Purnimant month is Paushaand Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Sagittarius till 18:51 thereafter in Capricorn.

Nakshatra will Poorvashadha till 13:31 thereafter Uttarashadha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Sagittarius till 18:51 thereafter Capricorn. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Pha, dHa, Bhe, Bho, Ja. Lucky Number will be 1.

Today, worshiping Lord Shiva and reading Shiv Stusti Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour White. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date03-Jan-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 07:13
Sunset18:12
Moon set 18:55
Moon rise31:52:00
TithiPrathamtill 20:31 thereafter Dvitiya
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Poorvashadha till 13:31 thereafter Uttarashadha.
Yoga Vyagatha
KaranaKinstughna till 10:15 thereafter Bhava till 20:31 threafter Balava
VaarSomavara (Monday)
Month (Amavasyant) Pausha
Month (Purnimant) Pausha
Moon Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius) till 18:51 thereafter Makar(Capricorn)
Sun Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius)
Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal08:36 - 09:58
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:21 -13:05
Subh Muhurat09:58 - 11:21

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 05:51 AM IST
