Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 3, 2022

Today, Monday (January 3) Shukla Paksha, Tithi Prathama till 20:31 thereafter Dvitiya. Purnimant month is Paushaand Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Sagittarius till 18:51 thereafter in Capricorn.

Nakshatra will Poorvashadha till 13:31 thereafter Uttarashadha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Sagittarius till 18:51 thereafter Capricorn. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Pha, dHa, Bhe, Bho, Ja. Lucky Number will be 1.

Today, worshiping Lord Shiva and reading Shiv Stusti Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour White. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 03-Jan-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 07:13 Sunset 18:12 Moon set 18:55 Moon rise 31:52:00 Tithi Prathamtill 20:31 thereafter Dvitiya Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Poorvashadha till 13:31 thereafter Uttarashadha. Yoga Vyagatha Karana Kinstughna till 10:15 thereafter Bhava till 20:31 threafter Balava Vaar Somavara (Monday) Month (Amavasyant) Pausha Month (Purnimant) Pausha Moon Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius) till 18:51 thereafter Makar(Capricorn) Sun Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius) Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 08:36 - 09:58 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:21 -13:05 Subh Muhurat 09:58 - 11:21

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 05:51 AM IST