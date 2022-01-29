Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 29, 2022

Today, Saturday (January 29) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Dwadashi till 20:37 thereafter Trayodashi. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. Today is Shani Pradosh.

Nakshatra will be Moola. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Sagittarius. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ye,Yo,Bha,Bhi. Lucky Number will be 9.

Today, worshiping Hanuman and reading Hanuman Chalisa will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Blue. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 29-Jan-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 07:14 Sunset 18:28 Moon set 15:27 Moon rise 29:21:00 Tithi Dwadashi till 20:37 thereafter Trayodashi Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Moola Yoga Vyagtha Karana Kaulava till 10:08 thereafter Taitula till 20:37 thereafter Garaja Vaar Shanivara (Saturday) Month (Amavasyant) Pausha Month (Purnimant) Magha Moon Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius) Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter) Ayana Uttarayana VikramSamvat 2078 VikramSamvat VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 10:03 - 11:27 Auspicious time AbhijeetMuhurat 12:29 -13:14 SubhMuhurat 08:39 - 10:03

