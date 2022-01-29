e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 03:03 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 29, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Advertisement

Today, Saturday (January 29) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Dwadashi till 20:37 thereafter Trayodashi. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. Today is Shani Pradosh.

Nakshatra will be Moola. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Sagittarius. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ye,Yo,Bha,Bhi. Lucky Number will be 9.

Today, worshiping Hanuman and reading Hanuman Chalisa will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Blue. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date29-Jan-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 07:14
Sunset18:28
Moon set 15:27
Moon rise29:21:00
TithiDwadashi till 20:37 thereafter Trayodashi
PakshaKrishna
NakshatraMoola
Yoga Vyagtha
KaranaKaulava till 10:08 thereafter Taitula till 20:37 thereafter Garaja
VaarShanivara (Saturday)
Month (Amavasyant) Pausha
Month (Purnimant) Magha
Moon Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius)
Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn)
RituHemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
VikramSamvat2078 VikramSamvat
VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal10:03 - 11:27
Auspicious time
AbhijeetMuhurat12:29 -13:14
SubhMuhurat08:39 - 10:03

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 06:12 AM IST
Advertisement