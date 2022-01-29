Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 29, 2022

Today, Saturday (January 29) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Dwadashi till 20:37 thereafter Trayodashi. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. Today is Shani Pradosh.
Nakshatra will be Moola. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Sagittarius. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ye,Yo,Bha,Bhi. Lucky Number will be 9.
Today, worshiping Hanuman and reading Hanuman Chalisa will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Blue. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|29-Jan-22
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|07:14
|Sunset
|18:28
|Moon set
|15:27
|Moon rise
|29:21:00
|Tithi
|Dwadashi till 20:37 thereafter Trayodashi
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Moola
|Yoga
|Vyagtha
|Karana
|Kaulava till 10:08 thereafter Taitula till 20:37 thereafter Garaja
|Vaar
|Shanivara (Saturday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Pausha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Magha
|Moon Zodiac
|Dhanu (Sagittarius)
|Sun Zodiac
|Makar (Capricorn)
|Ritu
|Hemant (Pre Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|VikramSamvat
|2078 VikramSamvat
|VikramSamvat (Kartak)
|2078 VikramSamvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|10:03 - 11:27
|Auspicious time
|AbhijeetMuhurat
|12:29 -13:14
|SubhMuhurat
|08:39 - 10:03
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
AdvertisementPublished on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 06:12 AM IST