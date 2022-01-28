Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 28, 2022

Today, Friday (January 28) Tithi is Ekadashi till 23:35 thereafter Dwadashi. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Scorpio till 29:06 thereafter in Sagittarius. Today is Shat Tila Ekadashi.
Nakshatra will be Jyeshta till 29:06. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Scorpio till 29:06 thereafter Sagittarius. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from N, Ya, Yi, Yu. Number will be 8.
Today, worshiping Goddess Mahalaxmi and reading Mahalaxmi Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Silver. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|28-Jan-22
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|07:14
|Sunset
|18:28
|Moon set
|14:27
|Moon rise
|28:15:00
|Tithi
|Ekadashi till 23:35 thereafter Dwadashi
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Jyeshta
|Yoga
|Dhruva
|Karana
|Bhava till 12:58 thereafter Balava
|Vaar
|Shukravara (Friday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Pausha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Magha
|Moon Zodiac
|Vrishchika (Scorpio) till 29:06 thereafter Dhanu (Sagittarius)
|Sun Zodiac
|Makar (Capricorn)
|Ritu
|Hemant (Pre Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|VikramSamvat
|2078 VikramSamvat
|VikramSamvat (Kartak)
|2078 VikramSamvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|11:27 - 12:52
|Auspicious time
|AbhijeetMuhurat
|12:29 -13:14
|SubhMuhurat
|12:52 - 14:16
