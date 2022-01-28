e-Paper Get App

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 28, 2022

Today, Friday (January 28) Tithi is Ekadashi till 23:35 thereafter Dwadashi. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Scorpio till 29:06 thereafter in Sagittarius. Today is Shat Tila Ekadashi.

Nakshatra will be Jyeshta till 29:06. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Scorpio till 29:06 thereafter Sagittarius. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from N, Ya, Yi, Yu. Number will be 8.

Today, worshiping Goddess Mahalaxmi and reading Mahalaxmi Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Silver. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date28-Jan-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 07:14
Sunset18:28
Moon set 14:27
Moon rise28:15:00
TithiEkadashi till 23:35 thereafter Dwadashi
PakshaKrishna
NakshatraJyeshta
Yoga Dhruva
KaranaBhava till 12:58 thereafter Balava
VaarShukravara (Friday)
Month (Amavasyant) Pausha
Month (Purnimant) Magha
Moon Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) till 29:06 thereafter Dhanu (Sagittarius)
Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn)
RituHemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
VikramSamvat2078 VikramSamvat
VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal11:27 - 12:52
Auspicious time
AbhijeetMuhurat12:29 -13:14
SubhMuhurat12:52 - 14:16

