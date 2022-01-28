Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 28, 2022

Today, Friday (January 28) Tithi is Ekadashi till 23:35 thereafter Dwadashi. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Scorpio till 29:06 thereafter in Sagittarius. Today is Shat Tila Ekadashi.

Nakshatra will be Jyeshta till 29:06. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Scorpio till 29:06 thereafter Sagittarius. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from N, Ya, Yi, Yu. Number will be 8.

Today, worshiping Goddess Mahalaxmi and reading Mahalaxmi Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Silver. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 28-Jan-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 07:14 Sunset 18:28 Moon set 14:27 Moon rise 28:15:00 Tithi Ekadashi till 23:35 thereafter Dwadashi Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Jyeshta Yoga Dhruva Karana Bhava till 12:58 thereafter Balava Vaar Shukravara (Friday) Month (Amavasyant) Pausha Month (Purnimant) Magha Moon Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) till 29:06 thereafter Dhanu (Sagittarius) Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter) Ayana Uttarayana VikramSamvat 2078 VikramSamvat VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 11:27 - 12:52 Auspicious time AbhijeetMuhurat 12:29 -13:14 SubhMuhurat 12:52 - 14:16

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 06:30 AM IST