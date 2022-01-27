e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 03:19 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 27, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Thursday (January 27) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Dashami till 26:16. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Scorpio.

Nakshatra will be Vishakha till 08:50 thereafter Anuradha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Scorpio. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from To, Na, Ni, Nu, Ne. Lucky Number will be 7.

Today, worshiping Lord Vishnu and reading Shiv Stuti Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour White. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date27-Jan-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 07:15
Sunset18:27
Moon set 13:35
Moon rise27:08:00
TithiDashami till 26:16
PakshaKrishna
NakshatraVishakha till 08:50 thereafter Anuradha
Yoga Vriddha
KaranaVanija till 15:27 thereafter Visti (Bhadra)
VaarGuruvara (Thursday)
Month (Amavasyant) Pausha
Month (Purnimant) Magha
Moon Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio)
Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn)
RituHemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
VikramSamvat2078 VikramSamvat
VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal14:15 - 15:39
Auspicious time
AbhijeetMuhurat12:29 -13:14
SubhMuhurat07:15 - 08:39&17:03 - 18:27

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 05:54 AM IST
