Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 27, 2022

Today, Thursday (January 27) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Dashami till 26:16. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Scorpio.

Nakshatra will be Vishakha till 08:50 thereafter Anuradha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Scorpio. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from To, Na, Ni, Nu, Ne. Lucky Number will be 7.

Today, worshiping Lord Vishnu and reading Shiv Stuti Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour White. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 27-Jan-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 07:15 Sunset 18:27 Moon set 13:35 Moon rise 27:08:00 Tithi Dashami till 26:16 Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Vishakha till 08:50 thereafter Anuradha Yoga Vriddha Karana Vanija till 15:27 thereafter Visti (Bhadra) Vaar Guruvara (Thursday) Month (Amavasyant) Pausha Month (Purnimant) Magha Moon Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter) Ayana Uttarayana VikramSamvat 2078 VikramSamvat VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 14:15 - 15:39 Auspicious time AbhijeetMuhurat 12:29 -13:14 SubhMuhurat 07:15 - 08:39&17:03 - 18:27

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 05:54 AM IST