Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 27, 2022

Today, Thursday (January 27) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Dashami till 26:16. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Scorpio.
Nakshatra will be Vishakha till 08:50 thereafter Anuradha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Scorpio. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from To, Na, Ni, Nu, Ne. Lucky Number will be 7.
Today, worshiping Lord Vishnu and reading Shiv Stuti Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour White. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|27-Jan-22
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|07:15
|Sunset
|18:27
|Moon set
|13:35
|Moon rise
|27:08:00
|Tithi
|Dashami till 26:16
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Vishakha till 08:50 thereafter Anuradha
|Yoga
|Vriddha
|Karana
|Vanija till 15:27 thereafter Visti (Bhadra)
|Vaar
|Guruvara (Thursday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Pausha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Magha
|Moon Zodiac
|Vrishchika (Scorpio)
|Sun Zodiac
|Makar (Capricorn)
|Ritu
|Hemant (Pre Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|VikramSamvat
|2078 VikramSamvat
|VikramSamvat (Kartak)
|2078 VikramSamvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|14:15 - 15:39
|Auspicious time
|AbhijeetMuhurat
|12:29 -13:14
|SubhMuhurat
|07:15 - 08:39&17:03 - 18:27
