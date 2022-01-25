Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 25, 2022

Today, Tuesday (January 25) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Saptami till 07:48 thereafter Ashtami till 30:24 (Leap). Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Libra. Today is Kalashtami.

Nakshatra will be Chitra till 10:53 Swati. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Libra. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ri, Ru, Re, Ro. Lucky Number will be 5.

Today, worshiping Durga and reading Durga Kavach will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Red. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 25-Jan-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 07:15 Sunset 18:26 Moon set 12:07 Moon rise 25:04:00 Tithi Saptami till 07:48 thereafter Ashtami till 30:24 (Leap) Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Chitra till 10:53 Swati Yoga Dhriti till 09:11 thereafter Soola Karana Bhava till 07:48 thereafter Balav till 19:09 thereafter Kaulava Vaar Mangalavara (Tuesday) Month (Amavasyant) Pausha Month (Purnimant) Magha Moon Zodiac Tula (Libra) Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter) Ayana Uttarayana VikramSamvat 2078 VikramSamvat VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 15:39 - 17:02 Auspicious time AbhijeetMuhurat 12:29 -13:13 SubhMuhurat 15:39 - 17:02

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 06:17 AM IST