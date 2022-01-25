Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 25, 2022

Today, Tuesday (January 25) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Saptami till 07:48 thereafter Ashtami till 30:24 (Leap). Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Libra. Today is Kalashtami.
Nakshatra will be Chitra till 10:53 Swati. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Libra. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ri, Ru, Re, Ro. Lucky Number will be 5.
Today, worshiping Durga and reading Durga Kavach will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Red. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|25-Jan-22
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|07:15
|Sunset
|18:26
|Moon set
|12:07
|Moon rise
|25:04:00
|Tithi
|Saptami till 07:48 thereafter Ashtami till 30:24 (Leap)
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Chitra till 10:53 Swati
|Yoga
|Dhriti till 09:11 thereafter Soola
|Karana
|Bhava till 07:48 thereafter Balav till 19:09 thereafter Kaulava
|Vaar
|Mangalavara (Tuesday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Pausha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Magha
|Moon Zodiac
|Tula (Libra)
|Sun Zodiac
|Makar (Capricorn)
|Ritu
|Hemant (Pre Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|VikramSamvat
|2078 VikramSamvat
|VikramSamvat (Kartak)
|2078 VikramSamvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|15:39 - 17:02
|Auspicious time
|AbhijeetMuhurat
|12:29 -13:13
|SubhMuhurat
|15:39 - 17:02
