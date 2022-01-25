e-Paper Get App

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 25, 2022

Today, Tuesday (January 25) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Saptami till 07:48 thereafter Ashtami till 30:24 (Leap). Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Libra. Today is Kalashtami.

Nakshatra will be Chitra till 10:53 Swati. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Libra. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ri, Ru, Re, Ro. Lucky Number will be 5.

Today, worshiping Durga and reading Durga Kavach will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Red. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date25-Jan-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 07:15
Sunset18:26
Moon set 12:07
Moon rise25:04:00
TithiSaptami till 07:48 thereafter Ashtami till 30:24 (Leap)
PakshaKrishna
NakshatraChitra till 10:53 Swati
Yoga Dhriti till 09:11 thereafter Soola
KaranaBhava till 07:48 thereafter Balav till 19:09 thereafter Kaulava
VaarMangalavara (Tuesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Pausha
Month (Purnimant) Magha
Moon Zodiac Tula (Libra)
Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn)
RituHemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
VikramSamvat2078 VikramSamvat
VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal15:39 - 17:02
Auspicious time
AbhijeetMuhurat12:29 -13:13
SubhMuhurat15:39 - 17:02

