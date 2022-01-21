Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 21, 2022

Today, Friday (January 21) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Tritiya till 08:51 thereafter Chaturthi. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Leo. Today is Sankashti Chaturthi.
Nakshatra will be Magha till 09:41 thereafter Poorvaphalguni. ewborn baby's moon sign will be Leo. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Me,Mo,Ta,Ti. Lucky Number will be 1.
Today, worshiping Godess Mahalaxmi and reading Mahalaxmi Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Pink. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|21-Jan-22
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|07:15
|Sunset
|18:23
|Moon set
|09:39
|Moon rise
|21:26
|Tithi
|Tritiya till 08:51 thereafter Chaturthi
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Magha till 09:41 thereafter Poorvaphalguni
|Yoga
|Saubhagya
|Karana
|Visti (Bhadra) till 08:51thereafter Bhava
|Vaar
|Shukravara (Friday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Pausha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Magha
|Moon Zodiac
|Simha (Leo)
|Sun Zodiac
|Makar (Capricorn)
|Ritu
|Hemant (Pre Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|VikramSamvat
|2078 VikramSamvat
|VikramSamvat (Kartak)
|2078 VikramSamvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|11:26 - 12:50
|Auspicious time
|AbhijeetMuhurat
|12:28 -13:12
|SubhMuhurat
|12:50 - 14:13
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)