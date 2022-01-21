Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 21, 2022

Today, Friday (January 21) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Tritiya till 08:51 thereafter Chaturthi. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Leo. Today is Sankashti Chaturthi.

Nakshatra will be Magha till 09:41 thereafter Poorvaphalguni. ewborn baby's moon sign will be Leo. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Me,Mo,Ta,Ti. Lucky Number will be 1.

Today, worshiping Godess Mahalaxmi and reading Mahalaxmi Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Pink. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 21-Jan-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 07:15 Sunset 18:23 Moon set 09:39 Moon rise 21:26 Tithi Tritiya till 08:51 thereafter Chaturthi Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Magha till 09:41 thereafter Poorvaphalguni Yoga Saubhagya Karana Visti (Bhadra) till 08:51thereafter Bhava Vaar Shukravara (Friday) Month (Amavasyant) Pausha Month (Purnimant) Magha Moon Zodiac Simha (Leo) Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter) Ayana Uttarayana VikramSamvat 2078 VikramSamvat VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 11:26 - 12:50 Auspicious time AbhijeetMuhurat 12:28 -13:12 SubhMuhurat 12:50 - 14:13

