Horoscope

Updated on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 02:49 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 21, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Friday (January 21) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Tritiya till 08:51 thereafter Chaturthi. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Leo. Today is Sankashti Chaturthi.

Nakshatra will be Magha till 09:41 thereafter Poorvaphalguni. ewborn baby's moon sign will be Leo. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Me,Mo,Ta,Ti. Lucky Number will be 1.

Today, worshiping Godess Mahalaxmi and reading Mahalaxmi Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Pink. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date21-Jan-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 07:15
Sunset18:23
Moon set 09:39
Moon rise21:26
TithiTritiya till 08:51 thereafter Chaturthi
PakshaKrishna
NakshatraMagha till 09:41 thereafter Poorvaphalguni
Yoga Saubhagya
KaranaVisti (Bhadra) till 08:51thereafter Bhava
VaarShukravara (Friday)
Month (Amavasyant) Pausha
Month (Purnimant) Magha
Moon Zodiac Simha (Leo)
Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn)
RituHemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
VikramSamvat2078 VikramSamvat
VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal11:26 - 12:50
Auspicious time
AbhijeetMuhurat12:28 -13:12
SubhMuhurat12:50 - 14:13

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 05:53 AM IST
