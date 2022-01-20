e-Paper Get App

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 20, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Thursday (January 20) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Dvitiya till 08:04 thereafter Tritiya. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Cancer till 08:23 thereafter in Leo.

Nakshatra will be Ashlesha till 08:23 thereafter Magha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Cancer till 08:23 thereafter Leo. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Do,Ma,Mi,Mu. Lucky Number will be 9.

Today, worshiping Lord Vishnu and reading Vishnu Sahastra Naam will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Yellow. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date20-Jan-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 07:16
Sunset18:23
Moon set 09:00
Moon rise20:33
TithiDvitiya till 08:04 thereafter Tritiya
PakshaKrishna
NakshatraAshlesha till 08:23 thereafter Magha
Yoga Ayushman
KaranaGaraja till 08:04 thereafter Vanija
VaarGuruvara (Thursday)
Month (Amavasyant) Pausha
Month (Purnimant) Magha
Moon Zodiac Kark (Cancer) till 08:23 thereafter Simha (Leo)
Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn)
RituHemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
VikramSamvat2078 VikramSamvat
VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal14:13 - 15:36
Auspicious time
AbhijeetMuhurat12:27 -13:12
SubhMuhurat07:16 - 08:39&16:59 - 18:23

