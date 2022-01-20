Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 20, 2022

Today, Thursday (January 20) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Dvitiya till 08:04 thereafter Tritiya. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Cancer till 08:23 thereafter in Leo.

Nakshatra will be Ashlesha till 08:23 thereafter Magha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Cancer till 08:23 thereafter Leo. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Do,Ma,Mi,Mu. Lucky Number will be 9.

Today, worshiping Lord Vishnu and reading Vishnu Sahastra Naam will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Yellow. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 20-Jan-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 07:16 Sunset 18:23 Moon set 09:00 Moon rise 20:33 Tithi Dvitiya till 08:04 thereafter Tritiya Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Ashlesha till 08:23 thereafter Magha Yoga Ayushman Karana Garaja till 08:04 thereafter Vanija Vaar Guruvara (Thursday) Month (Amavasyant) Pausha Month (Purnimant) Magha Moon Zodiac Kark (Cancer) till 08:23 thereafter Simha (Leo) Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter) Ayana Uttarayana VikramSamvat 2078 VikramSamvat VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 14:13 - 15:36 Auspicious time AbhijeetMuhurat 12:27 -13:12 SubhMuhurat 07:16 - 08:39&16:59 - 18:23

