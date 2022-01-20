Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 20, 2022

Today, Thursday (January 20) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Dvitiya till 08:04 thereafter Tritiya. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Cancer till 08:23 thereafter in Leo.
Nakshatra will be Ashlesha till 08:23 thereafter Magha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Cancer till 08:23 thereafter Leo. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Do,Ma,Mi,Mu. Lucky Number will be 9.
Today, worshiping Lord Vishnu and reading Vishnu Sahastra Naam will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Yellow. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|20-Jan-22
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|07:16
|Sunset
|18:23
|Moon set
|09:00
|Moon rise
|20:33
|Tithi
|Dvitiya till 08:04 thereafter Tritiya
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Ashlesha till 08:23 thereafter Magha
|Yoga
|Ayushman
|Karana
|Garaja till 08:04 thereafter Vanija
|Vaar
|Guruvara (Thursday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Pausha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Magha
|Moon Zodiac
|Kark (Cancer) till 08:23 thereafter Simha (Leo)
|Sun Zodiac
|Makar (Capricorn)
|Ritu
|Hemant (Pre Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|VikramSamvat
|2078 VikramSamvat
|VikramSamvat (Kartak)
|2078 VikramSamvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|14:13 - 15:36
|Auspicious time
|AbhijeetMuhurat
|12:27 -13:12
|SubhMuhurat
|07:16 - 08:39&16:59 - 18:23
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)