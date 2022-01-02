Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 2, 2022

Today, Sunday (January 2) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Amavasya till 24:02. Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Sagittarius.
Nakshatra will be Moola till 16:22 thereafter Poorvashadha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Sagittarius. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Bha,Bhi,Bhu,Dha. Lucky Number will be 9.
Today, worshiping Sun and reading Gayatri mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Orange. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|02-Jan-22
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|7:13
|Sunset
|18:11
|Moon set
|17:48
|Moon rise
|31:43:00
|Tithi
|Amavasya till 24:02
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Moola till 16:22 thereafter Poorvashadha
|Yoga
|Vriddha till 09:40 thereafter Dhruva
|Karana
|Chatuspada till 13:51 thereafter Nagava
|Vaar
|Ravivara (Sunday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Margashirsha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Pausha
|Moon Zodiac
|Dhanu (Sagittarius)
|Sun Zodiac
|Dhanu (Sagittarius)
|Ritu
|Hemant (Pre Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|16:49 - 18:12
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:21 -13:04
|Subh Muhurat
|14:05 - 15:27
