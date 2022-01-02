e-Paper Get App

Horoscope

Updated on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 03:23 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 2, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Sunday (January 2) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Amavasya till 24:02. Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Sagittarius.

Nakshatra will be Moola till 16:22 thereafter Poorvashadha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Sagittarius. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Bha,Bhi,Bhu,Dha. Lucky Number will be 9.

Today, worshiping Sun and reading Gayatri mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Orange. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date02-Jan-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 7:13
Sunset18:11
Moon set 17:48
Moon rise31:43:00
TithiAmavasya till 24:02
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Moola till 16:22 thereafter Poorvashadha
Yoga Vriddha till 09:40 thereafter Dhruva
KaranaChatuspada till 13:51 thereafter Nagava
VaarRavivara (Sunday)
Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha
Month (Purnimant) Pausha
Moon Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius)
Sun Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius)
Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal16:49 - 18:12
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:21 -13:04
Subh Muhurat14:05 - 15:27

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 05:49 AM IST
