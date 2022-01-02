Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 2, 2022

Today, Sunday (January 2) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Amavasya till 24:02. Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Sagittarius and Moon remains in Sagittarius.

Nakshatra will be Moola till 16:22 thereafter Poorvashadha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Sagittarius. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Bha,Bhi,Bhu,Dha. Lucky Number will be 9.

Today, worshiping Sun and reading Gayatri mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Orange. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 02-Jan-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 7:13 Sunset 18:11 Moon set 17:48 Moon rise 31:43:00 Tithi Amavasya till 24:02 Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Moola till 16:22 thereafter Poorvashadha Yoga Vriddha till 09:40 thereafter Dhruva Karana Chatuspada till 13:51 thereafter Nagava Vaar Ravivara (Sunday) Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha Month (Purnimant) Pausha Moon Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius) Sun Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius) Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 16:49 - 18:12 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:21 -13:04 Subh Muhurat 14:05 - 15:27

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 05:49 AM IST