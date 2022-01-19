e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 02:39 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 19, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Advertisement

Today, Wednesday (January 19) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Dvitiya all night. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Cancer.

Nakshatra will be Ashlesha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Cancer. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Di,Du,De. Lucky Number will be 8.

Today, worshiping Lord Ganesh and reading Ganesh Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Green. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date19-Jan-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 07:16
Sunset18:22
Moon set 31:54:00
Moon rise19:39
TithiDvitiya All Night
PakshaKrishna
NakshatraAshlesha
Yoga Priti
KaranaTaitula
VaarBuddhavara (Wednesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Pausha
Month (Purnimant) Magha
Moon Zodiac Kark (Cancer)
Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn)
RituHemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
VikramSamvat2078 VikramSamvat
VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal12:49 - 14:13
Auspicious time
AbhijeetMuhurat
SubhMuhurat11:26 - 12:49

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 05:20 AM IST
Advertisement