Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 19, 2022

Today, Wednesday (January 19) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Dvitiya all night. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Cancer.
Nakshatra will be Ashlesha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Cancer. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Di,Du,De. Lucky Number will be 8.
Today, worshiping Lord Ganesh and reading Ganesh Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Green. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|19-Jan-22
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|07:16
|Sunset
|18:22
|Moon set
|31:54:00
|Moon rise
|19:39
|Tithi
|Dvitiya All Night
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Ashlesha
|Yoga
|Priti
|Karana
|Taitula
|Vaar
|Buddhavara (Wednesday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Pausha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Magha
|Moon Zodiac
|Kark (Cancer)
|Sun Zodiac
|Makar (Capricorn)
|Ritu
|Hemant (Pre Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|VikramSamvat
|2078 VikramSamvat
|VikramSamvat (Kartak)
|2078 VikramSamvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|12:49 - 14:13
|Auspicious time
|AbhijeetMuhurat
|SubhMuhurat
|11:26 - 12:49
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
AdvertisementPublished on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 05:20 AM IST