Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 19, 2022

Today, Wednesday (January 19) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Dvitiya all night. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Cancer.

Nakshatra will be Ashlesha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Cancer. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Di,Du,De. Lucky Number will be 8.

Today, worshiping Lord Ganesh and reading Ganesh Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Green. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 19-Jan-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 07:16 Sunset 18:22 Moon set 31:54:00 Moon rise 19:39 Tithi Dvitiya All Night Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Ashlesha Yoga Priti Karana Taitula Vaar Buddhavara (Wednesday) Month (Amavasyant) Pausha Month (Purnimant) Magha Moon Zodiac Kark (Cancer) Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter) Ayana Uttarayana VikramSamvat 2078 VikramSamvat VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 12:49 - 14:13 Auspicious time AbhijeetMuhurat SubhMuhurat 11:26 - 12:49

