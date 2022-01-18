Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 18, 2022

Today, Tuesday (January 18) Shukla Krishna, Tithi is Prathama till 30:53. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Cancer.
Nakshatra will be Pushya. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Cancer. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Hu,He,Ho,Da. Lucky Number will be 7.
Today, worshiping Godess Durga and reading Durga Kavach will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Red. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|18-Jan-22
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|07:16
|Sunset
|18:21
|Moon set
|31:54:00
|Moon rise
|18:45
|Tithi
|Prathama till 30:53
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Pushya
|Yoga
|Vishkambha
|Karana
|Balava till 18:08 thereafter Kaulava
|Vaar
|Mangalavara (Tuesday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Pausha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Magha
|Moon Zodiac
|Kark (Cancer)
|Sun Zodiac
|Makar (Capricorn)
|Ritu
|Hemant (Pre Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|VikramSamvat
|2078 VikramSamvat
|VikramSamvat (Kartak)
|2078 VikramSamvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|15:35 - 16:59
|Auspicious time
|AbhijeetMuhurat
|12:27 -13:11
|SubhMuhurat
|15:35 - 16:59
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
AdvertisementPublished on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 05:56 AM IST