Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 18, 2022

Today, Tuesday (January 18) Shukla Krishna, Tithi is Prathama till 30:53. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Cancer.

Nakshatra will be Pushya. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Cancer. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Hu,He,Ho,Da. Lucky Number will be 7.

Today, worshiping Godess Durga and reading Durga Kavach will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Red. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 18-Jan-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 07:16 Sunset 18:21 Moon set 31:54:00 Moon rise 18:45 Tithi Prathama till 30:53 Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Pushya Yoga Vishkambha Karana Balava till 18:08 thereafter Kaulava Vaar Mangalavara (Tuesday) Month (Amavasyant) Pausha Month (Purnimant) Magha Moon Zodiac Kark (Cancer) Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter) Ayana Uttarayana VikramSamvat 2078 VikramSamvat VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 15:35 - 16:59 Auspicious time AbhijeetMuhurat 12:27 -13:11 SubhMuhurat 15:35 - 16:59

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 05:56 AM IST