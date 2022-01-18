e-Paper Get App

Monday, January 17, 2022

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 18, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Tuesday (January 18) Shukla Krishna, Tithi is Prathama till 30:53. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Cancer.

Nakshatra will be Pushya. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Cancer. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Hu,He,Ho,Da. Lucky Number will be 7.

Today, worshiping Godess Durga and reading Durga Kavach will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Red. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date18-Jan-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 07:16
Sunset18:21
Moon set 31:54:00
Moon rise18:45
TithiPrathama till 30:53
PakshaKrishna
NakshatraPushya
Yoga Vishkambha
KaranaBalava till 18:08 thereafter Kaulava
VaarMangalavara (Tuesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Pausha
Month (Purnimant) Magha
Moon Zodiac Kark (Cancer)
Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn)
RituHemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
VikramSamvat2078 VikramSamvat
VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal15:35 - 16:59
Auspicious time
AbhijeetMuhurat12:27 -13:11
SubhMuhurat15:35 - 16:59

Tuesday, January 18, 2022
