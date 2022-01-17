Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 17, 2022

Today, Monday (January 17) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Purnima till 29:17. Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Gemini till 22:01 thereafter in Cancer. Today is Shakambhari Purnima.

Nakshatra will be Punarvasu. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Gemini till 22:01 thereafter Cancer. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ke, Ko, Ha, Hi. Lucky Number will be 6.

Today, worshiping Lord Shiva and reading Shiv Stuti Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour White. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 17-Jan-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 07:16 Sunset 18:21 Moon set 31:33:00 Moon rise 17:50 Tithi Purnima till 29:17 Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Punarvasu Yoga Vaidhriti Karana Visti (Bhadra) till 16:20 thereafter Bhava Vaar Somavara (Monday) Month (Amavasyant) Pausha Month (Purnimant) Pausha Moon Zodiac Mithuna (Gemini) till 22:01 thereafter Kark (Cancer) Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter) Ayana Uttarayana VikramSamvat 2078 VikramSamvat VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 08:39 - 10:02 Auspicious time AbhijeetMuhurat 12:26 -13:11 SubhMuhurat 10:02 - 11:25

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 05:57 AM IST