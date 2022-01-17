e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

FBI identifies man killed after taking hostages at Texas synagogue as 44-year-old British national Malik Faisal AkramHarak Singh Rawat sacked as Uttarakhand minister, expelled from BJP
Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 02:43 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 17, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Advertisement

Today, Monday (January 17) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Purnima till 29:17. Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Gemini till 22:01 thereafter in Cancer. Today is Shakambhari Purnima.

Nakshatra will be Punarvasu. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Gemini till 22:01 thereafter Cancer. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ke, Ko, Ha, Hi. Lucky Number will be 6.

Today, worshiping Lord Shiva and reading Shiv Stuti Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour White. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date17-Jan-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 07:16
Sunset18:21
Moon set 31:33:00
Moon rise17:50
TithiPurnima till 29:17
PakshaShukla
NakshatraPunarvasu
Yoga Vaidhriti
KaranaVisti (Bhadra) till 16:20 thereafter Bhava
VaarSomavara (Monday)
Month (Amavasyant) Pausha
Month (Purnimant) Pausha
Moon Zodiac Mithuna (Gemini) till 22:01 thereafter Kark (Cancer)
Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn)
RituHemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
VikramSamvat2078 VikramSamvat
VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal08:39 - 10:02
Auspicious time
AbhijeetMuhurat12:26 -13:11
SubhMuhurat10:02 - 11:25

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 05:57 AM IST
Advertisement