Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 15, 2022

Today, Saturday (January 15) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Trayodashi till 24:56 Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains inTaurus till 09:49 thereafter in Gemini. Today is Shani Pradosh.

Nakshatra will be Mrigashirsha till 23:20 thereafter Ardra. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Taurus till 09:49 thereafter Gemini. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Vo,Ka,Ke,Ku. Lucky Number will be 4.

Today, worshiping Shani and reading Shanimantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Blue. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 15-Jan-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 07:15 Sunset 18:19 Moon set 29:54:00 Moon rise 16:08 Tithi Trayodashi till 24:56 Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Mrigashirsha till 23:20 thereafter Ardra Yoga Brahma Karana Kaulava till 11:39 thereafter Taitula Vaar Shanivara (Saturday) Month (Amavasyant) Pausha Month (Purnimant) Pausha Moon Zodiac Vrishabha (Taurus) till 09:49 thereafter Mithuna (Gemini) Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter) Ayana Uttarayana VikramSamvat 2078 VikramSamvat VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 10:02 - 11:25 Auspicious time AbhijeetMuhurat 12:26 -13:10 SubhMuhurat 08:39 - 10:02

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 05:35 AM IST