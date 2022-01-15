e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 12:48 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 15, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Saturday (January 15) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Trayodashi till 24:56 Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains inTaurus till 09:49 thereafter in Gemini. Today is Shani Pradosh.

Nakshatra will be Mrigashirsha till 23:20 thereafter Ardra. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Taurus till 09:49 thereafter Gemini. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Vo,Ka,Ke,Ku. Lucky Number will be 4.

Today, worshiping Shani and reading Shanimantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Blue. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date15-Jan-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 07:15
Sunset18:19
Moon set 29:54:00
Moon rise16:08
TithiTrayodashi till 24:56
PakshaShukla
NakshatraMrigashirsha till 23:20 thereafter Ardra
Yoga Brahma
KaranaKaulava till 11:39 thereafter Taitula
VaarShanivara (Saturday)
Month (Amavasyant) Pausha
Month (Purnimant) Pausha
Moon Zodiac Vrishabha (Taurus) till 09:49 thereafter Mithuna (Gemini)
Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn)
RituHemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
VikramSamvat2078 VikramSamvat
VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal10:02 - 11:25
Auspicious time
AbhijeetMuhurat12:26 -13:10
SubhMuhurat08:39 - 10:02

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 05:35 AM IST
