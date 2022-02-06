e-Paper Get App

Horoscope

Updated on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 02:35 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 6, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Sunday (February 6) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Shashti till 28:37. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Pieces till 17:08 thereafter in Aries.

Nakshatra will be Revati till 17:08 thereafter Aswini. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Pieces till 17:08 thereafter Aries. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Cha,Chi,Chu,Che. Lucky Number will be 5.

Today, worshiping Sun and reading Gayatri Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Golden. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date06-Feb-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 07:12
Sunset18:33
Moon set 23:28
Moon rise10:47
TithiShashti till 28:37
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Revati till 17:08 thereafter Aswini
Yoga Sadhya
KaranaKaulava till 16:05 thereafter Taitula
VaarRavivara (Sunday)
Month (Amavasyant) Magha
Month (Purnimant) Magha
Moon Zodiac Meen (Pieces) till 17:08 thereafter Mesh (Aries)
Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn)
Ritu Shishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal17:08 ? 18:33
Auspicious tim
Abhijeet Muhurat12:30 -13:15
Subh Muhurat14:18 ? 15:43

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 05:49 AM IST
