Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 6, 2022

Today, Sunday (February 6) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Shashti till 28:37. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Pieces till 17:08 thereafter in Aries.
Nakshatra will be Revati till 17:08 thereafter Aswini. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Pieces till 17:08 thereafter Aries. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Cha,Chi,Chu,Che. Lucky Number will be 5.
Today, worshiping Sun and reading Gayatri Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Golden. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|06-Feb-22
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|07:12
|Sunset
|18:33
|Moon set
|23:28
|Moon rise
|10:47
|Tithi
|Shashti till 28:37
|Paksha
|Shukla
|Nakshatra
|Revati till 17:08 thereafter Aswini
|Yoga
|Sadhya
|Karana
|Kaulava till 16:05 thereafter Taitula
|Vaar
|Ravivara (Sunday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Magha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Magha
|Moon Zodiac
|Meen (Pieces) till 17:08 thereafter Mesh (Aries)
|Sun Zodiac
|Makar (Capricorn)
|Ritu
|Shishir (Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|17:08 ? 18:33
|Auspicious tim
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:30 -13:15
|Subh Muhurat
|14:18 ? 15:43
