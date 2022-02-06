Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 6, 2022

Today, Sunday (February 6) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Shashti till 28:37. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Pieces till 17:08 thereafter in Aries.

Nakshatra will be Revati till 17:08 thereafter Aswini. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Pieces till 17:08 thereafter Aries. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Cha,Chi,Chu,Che. Lucky Number will be 5.

Today, worshiping Sun and reading Gayatri Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Golden. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 06-Feb-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 07:12 Sunset 18:33 Moon set 23:28 Moon rise 10:47 Tithi Shashti till 28:37 Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Revati till 17:08 thereafter Aswini Yoga Sadhya Karana Kaulava till 16:05 thereafter Taitula Vaar Ravivara (Sunday) Month (Amavasyant) Magha Month (Purnimant) Magha Moon Zodiac Meen (Pieces) till 17:08 thereafter Mesh (Aries) Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) Ritu Shishir (Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 17:08 ? 18:33 Auspicious tim Abhijeet Muhurat 12:30 -13:15 Subh Muhurat 14:18 ? 15:43

