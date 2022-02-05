e-Paper Get App
Horoscope

Updated on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 09:33 AM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 5, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Saturday (February 5) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Panchami till 27:46. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Pieces. Today is Shree Panchami/Vasant Panchami.

Nakshatra will be Uttarabhadrapada till 16:07 thereafter Revati. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Pieces. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Jha, Tra, De, Do. Lucky Number will be 4.

Today, worshiping Godess Durga and reading Durga Kavach will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Pink. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date05-Feb-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 07:12
Sunset18:32
Moon set 22:36
Moon rise10:12
TithiPanchami till 27:46
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Uttarabhadrapada till 16:07 thereafter Revati
Yoga Siddha
KaranaBhava till 15:39 thereafter Balava
VaarShanivara (Saturday)
Month (Amavasyant) Magha
Month (Purnimant) Magha
Moon Zodiac Meen (Pieces)
Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn)
Ritu Shishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal10:03 ? 11:28
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:30 -13:15
Subh Muhurat08:38 ? 10:03

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 06:04 AM IST
