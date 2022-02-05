Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 5, 2022

Today, Saturday (February 5) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Panchami till 27:46. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Pieces. Today is Shree Panchami/Vasant Panchami.

Nakshatra will be Uttarabhadrapada till 16:07 thereafter Revati. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Pieces. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Jha, Tra, De, Do. Lucky Number will be 4.

Today, worshiping Godess Durga and reading Durga Kavach will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Pink. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 05-Feb-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 07:12 Sunset 18:32 Moon set 22:36 Moon rise 10:12 Tithi Panchami till 27:46 Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Uttarabhadrapada till 16:07 thereafter Revati Yoga Siddha Karana Bhava till 15:39 thereafter Balava Vaar Shanivara (Saturday) Month (Amavasyant) Magha Month (Purnimant) Magha Moon Zodiac Meen (Pieces) Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) Ritu Shishir (Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 10:03 ? 11:28 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:30 -13:15 Subh Muhurat 08:38 ? 10:03

