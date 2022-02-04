Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 4, 2022

Today, Friday (February 4) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Chaturthi till 27:46. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Aquarius till 10:01 thereafter Pieces. Today is Shree Ganesha Jayanti / Vinayak Chaturthi/Tilkund Chaturthi/Varad Chaturthi.

Nakshatra will be Poorvabhadrapada till 15:56 thereafter Uttarabhadrapada. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aquarius till 10:01 thereafter Pieces. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Da,Di,Du,Tha. Lucky Number will be 3.

Today, worshiping Shree Ganesh and reading Atharvashirsha will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Red. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 04-Feb-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 07:13 Sunset 18:31 Moon set 21:43 Moon rise 09:35 Tithi Chaturthi till 27:46 Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Poorvabhadrapada till 15:56 thereafter Uttarabhadrapada Yoga Siva Karana Vanija till 16:05 thereafterVisti (Bhadra) Vaar Shukravara (Friday) Month (Amavasyant) Magha Month (Purnimant) Magha Moon Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) till 10:01 thereafter Meen(Pieces) Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) Ritu Shishir (Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 11:28 ? 12:52 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:30 -13:15 Subh Muhurat 12:52 ? 14:17

