Updated on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 02:37 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 4, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Friday (February 4) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Chaturthi till 27:46. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Aquarius till 10:01 thereafter Pieces. Today is Shree Ganesha Jayanti / Vinayak Chaturthi/Tilkund Chaturthi/Varad Chaturthi.

Nakshatra will be Poorvabhadrapada till 15:56 thereafter Uttarabhadrapada. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aquarius till 10:01 thereafter Pieces. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Da,Di,Du,Tha. Lucky Number will be 3.

Today, worshiping Shree Ganesh and reading Atharvashirsha will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Red. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date04-Feb-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 07:13
Sunset18:31
Moon set 21:43
Moon rise09:35
TithiChaturthi till 27:46
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Poorvabhadrapada till 15:56 thereafter Uttarabhadrapada
Yoga Siva
KaranaVanija till 16:05 thereafterVisti (Bhadra)
VaarShukravara (Friday)
Month (Amavasyant) Magha
Month (Purnimant) Magha
Moon Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) till 10:01 thereafter Meen(Pieces)
Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn)
Ritu Shishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal11:28 ? 12:52
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:30 -13:15
Subh Muhurat12:52 ? 14:17

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 05:13 AM IST
