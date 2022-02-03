e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 03:50 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 3, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Thursday (February 3) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Tritiya till 28:37. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Aquarius.

Nakshatra will be Satabisha till 16:33 thereafter Poorvabhadrapada. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aquarius. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Si,Su,Se,So. Lucky Number will be 2.

Today, worshiping Lord Vishnu and reading Vishnu Sahastranamavali will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Yellow. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date03-Feb-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 07:13
Sunset18:31
Moon set 20:48
Moon rise08:55
TithiTritiya till 28:37
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Satabisha till 16:33 thereafter Poorvabhadrapada
Yoga Parigha
KaranaTaitula till 17:21 thereafter Garaja
VaarGuruvara (Thursday)
Month (Amavasyant) Magha
Month (Purnimant) Magha
Moon Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius)
Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn)
Ritu Shishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal14:17 ? 15:42
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:30 -13:15
Subh Muhurat
07:13 ? 08:38 & 17:07 - 18:31

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 05:56 AM IST
