Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 3, 2022

Today, Thursday (February 3) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Tritiya till 28:37. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Aquarius.

Nakshatra will be Satabisha till 16:33 thereafter Poorvabhadrapada. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aquarius. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Si,Su,Se,So. Lucky Number will be 2.

Today, worshiping Lord Vishnu and reading Vishnu Sahastranamavali will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Yellow. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 03-Feb-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 07:13 Sunset 18:31 Moon set 20:48 Moon rise 08:55 Tithi Tritiya till 28:37 Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Satabisha till 16:33 thereafter Poorvabhadrapada Yoga Parigha Karana Taitula till 17:21 thereafter Garaja Vaar Guruvara (Thursday) Month (Amavasyant) Magha Month (Purnimant) Magha Moon Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) Ritu Shishir (Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 14:17 ? 15:42 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:30 -13:15 Subh Muhurat 07:13 ? 08:38 & 17:07 - 18:31

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 05:56 AM IST