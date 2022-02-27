e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 03:13 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 27, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Sunday (February 27) Krishna Paksha, is Ekadashi till 08:12 thereafter Dwadashi till 29:42 (Leap). Purnimant month is Phalgunaand Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Sagittarius till 14:21 thereafter in Capricorn. Today is Bhagwat Ekadashi.

Nakshatra will be Poorvashadha till 08:47 thereafter Uttarashadha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Sagittarius till 14:21 thereafter Capricorn. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ha,Bhe,Bho,Ja. Lucky Number will be 8.

Today, worshiping Lord Vitthal and reading Vitthal Stotra. Today’s auspicious colour Grey. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date27-Feb-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 07:00
Sunset18:42
Moon set 15:22
Moon rise29:08:00
TithiEkadashi till 08:12 thereafter Dwadashi till 29:42 (Leap)
PakshaKrishna
NakshatraPoorvashadha till 08:47 thereafter Uttarashadha
Yoga Vyatapata
KaranaBalava till 08:12 thereafter Kaulava till 18:57 thereafter Taitula
VaarRavivara (Sunday)
Month (Amavasyant) Magha
Month (Purnimant) Phalguna
Moon Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius) till 14:21 thereafter Makar(Capricorn)
Sun Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius)
RituShishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
VikramSamvat2078 VikramSamvat
VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal17:14 ? 18:42
Auspicious time
AbhijeetMuhurat12:28 -13:15
SubhMuhurat14:19 ? 15:47

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 05:50 AM IST
