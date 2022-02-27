Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 27, 2022

Today, Sunday (February 27) Krishna Paksha, is Ekadashi till 08:12 thereafter Dwadashi till 29:42 (Leap). Purnimant month is Phalgunaand Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Sagittarius till 14:21 thereafter in Capricorn. Today is Bhagwat Ekadashi.

Nakshatra will be Poorvashadha till 08:47 thereafter Uttarashadha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Sagittarius till 14:21 thereafter Capricorn. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ha,Bhe,Bho,Ja. Lucky Number will be 8.

Today, worshiping Lord Vitthal and reading Vitthal Stotra. Today’s auspicious colour Grey. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 27-Feb-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 07:00 Sunset 18:42 Moon set 15:22 Moon rise 29:08:00 Tithi Ekadashi till 08:12 thereafter Dwadashi till 29:42 (Leap) Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Poorvashadha till 08:47 thereafter Uttarashadha Yoga Vyatapata Karana Balava till 08:12 thereafter Kaulava till 18:57 thereafter Taitula Vaar Ravivara (Sunday) Month (Amavasyant) Magha Month (Purnimant) Phalguna Moon Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius) till 14:21 thereafter Makar(Capricorn) Sun Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) Ritu Shishir (Winter) Ayana Uttarayana VikramSamvat 2078 VikramSamvat VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 17:14 ? 18:42 Auspicious time AbhijeetMuhurat 12:28 -13:15 SubhMuhurat 14:19 ? 15:47

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 05:50 AM IST