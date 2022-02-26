e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 03:32 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 26, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Saturday (February 26) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Dashami till 10:38 thereafter Ekadashi. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Sagittarius. Today is Vijaya Smart Ekadashi.

Nakshatra will be Moola till 10:31 thereafter Poorvashadha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Sagittarius. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Bhi,Bhu,Dha,Pha. Lucky Number will be 7.

Today, worshiping Hanuman and reading Hanuman Chalisa will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Blue. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date26-Feb-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 7:01
Sunset18:41
Moon set 14:17
Moon rise28:11:00
TithiDashami till 10:38 thereafter Ekadashi
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Moola till 10:31 thereafter Poorvashadha
Yoga Siddhi
KaranaVisti (Bhadra) till 10:38 thereafter Bhava
VaarShanivara (Saturday)
Month (Amavasyant) Magha
Month (Purnimant) Phalguna
Moon Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius)
Sun Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius)
Ritu Shishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal09:56 ? 11:24
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:28 -13:15
Subh Muhurat08:29 ? 09:56

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 05:50 AM IST
