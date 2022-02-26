Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 26, 2022

Today, Saturday (February 26) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Dashami till 10:38 thereafter Ekadashi. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Sagittarius. Today is Vijaya Smart Ekadashi.

Nakshatra will be Moola till 10:31 thereafter Poorvashadha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Sagittarius. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Bhi,Bhu,Dha,Pha. Lucky Number will be 7.

Today, worshiping Hanuman and reading Hanuman Chalisa will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Blue. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 26-Feb-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 7:01 Sunset 18:41 Moon set 14:17 Moon rise 28:11:00 Tithi Dashami till 10:38 thereafter Ekadashi Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Moola till 10:31 thereafter Poorvashadha Yoga Siddhi Karana Visti (Bhadra) till 10:38 thereafter Bhava Vaar Shanivara (Saturday) Month (Amavasyant) Magha Month (Purnimant) Phalguna Moon Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius) Sun Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) Ritu Shishir (Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 09:56 ? 11:24 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:28 -13:15 Subh Muhurat 08:29 ? 09:56

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 05:50 AM IST