Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 26, 2022

Today, Saturday (February 26) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Dashami till 10:38 thereafter Ekadashi. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Sagittarius. Today is Vijaya Smart Ekadashi.
Nakshatra will be Moola till 10:31 thereafter Poorvashadha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Sagittarius. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Bhi,Bhu,Dha,Pha. Lucky Number will be 7.
Today, worshiping Hanuman and reading Hanuman Chalisa will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Blue. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|26-Feb-22
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|7:01
|Sunset
|18:41
|Moon set
|14:17
|Moon rise
|28:11:00
|Tithi
|Dashami till 10:38 thereafter Ekadashi
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Moola till 10:31 thereafter Poorvashadha
|Yoga
|Siddhi
|Karana
|Visti (Bhadra) till 10:38 thereafter Bhava
|Vaar
|Shanivara (Saturday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Magha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Phalguna
|Moon Zodiac
|Dhanu (Sagittarius)
|Sun Zodiac
|Kumbha (Aquarius)
|Ritu
|Shishir (Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|09:56 ? 11:24
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:28 -13:15
|Subh Muhurat
|08:29 ? 09:56
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)