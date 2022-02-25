Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 25, 2022

Today, Friday (February 25) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Navami till 12:57 thereafter Dashami. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Scorpio till 12:06 thereafter in Sagittarius.
Nakshatra will be Jyeshta till 12:06 thereafter Moola. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Scorpio till 12:06 thereafter Sagittarius. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Yu,Ye,Yo,Bha. Lucky Number will be 6.
Today, worshiping Goddess Mahalaxmi and reading Mahalaxmi Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Pink. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|25-Feb-22
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|7:01
|Sunset
|18:41
|Moon set
|13:16
|Moon rise
|27:08:00
|Tithi
|Navami till 12:57 thereafter Dashami
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Jyeshta till 12:06 thereafter Moola
|Yoga
|Vajra
|Karana
|Garaja till 12:57 thereafter Vanija
|Vaar
|Shukravara (Friday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Magha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Phalguna
|Moon Zodiac
|Vrishchika (Scorpio) till 12:06 thereafter Dhanu (Sagittarius)
|Sun Zodiac
|Kumbha (Aquarius)
|Ritu
|Shishir (Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|11:24 ? 12:52
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:28 -13:15
|Subh Muhurat
|12:52 ? 14:19
