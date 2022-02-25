e-Paper Get App
Horoscope

Updated on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 03:08 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 25, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Friday (February 25) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Navami till 12:57 thereafter Dashami. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Scorpio till 12:06 thereafter in Sagittarius.

Nakshatra will be Jyeshta till 12:06 thereafter Moola. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Scorpio till 12:06 thereafter Sagittarius. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Yu,Ye,Yo,Bha. Lucky Number will be 6.

Today, worshiping Goddess Mahalaxmi and reading Mahalaxmi Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Pink. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date25-Feb-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 7:01
Sunset18:41
Moon set 13:16
Moon rise27:08:00
TithiNavami till 12:57 thereafter Dashami
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Jyeshta till 12:06 thereafter Moola
Yoga Vajra
KaranaGaraja till 12:57 thereafter Vanija
VaarShukravara (Friday)
Month (Amavasyant) Magha
Month (Purnimant) Phalguna
Moon Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) till 12:06 thereafter Dhanu (Sagittarius)
Sun Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius)
Ritu Shishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal11:24 ? 12:52
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:28 -13:15
Subh Muhurat12:52 ? 14:19

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 05:28 AM IST
