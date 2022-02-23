Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 23, 2022

Today, Wednesday (February 23) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Saptami till 16:55 thereafter Ashtami. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Magha. Today is Kalashtami.

Nakshatra will be Vishakha till 14:39 thereafter Anuradha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Libra till 08:54 thereafter Scorpio. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Te,To,Na,Ni. Lucky Number will be 4.

Today, worshiping Lord Ganesha and reading Ganesha Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Green. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 23-Feb-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 7:03 Sunset 18:40 Moon set 11:31 Moon rise 25:00:00 Tithi Saptami till 16:55 thereafter Ashtami Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Vishakha till 14:39 thereafter Anuradha Yoga Dhruva till 08:24 thereafter Vyagatha Karana Bhava till 16:55 thereafter Balava Vaar Buddhavara (Wednesday) Month (Amavasyant) Magha Month (Purnimant) Phalguna Moon Zodiac Tula (Libra) till 08:54 thereafter Vrishchika (Scorpio) Sun Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) Ritu Shishir (Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat UnAuspicious time Rahu kaal 12:52 ? 14:19 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat Subh Muhurat 11:25 ? 12:52

