e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 03:14 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 23, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Advertisement

Today, Wednesday (February 23) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Saptami till 16:55 thereafter Ashtami. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Magha. Today is Kalashtami.

Nakshatra will be Vishakha till 14:39 thereafter Anuradha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Libra till 08:54 thereafter Scorpio. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Te,To,Na,Ni. Lucky Number will be 4.

Today, worshiping Lord Ganesha and reading Ganesha Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Green. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date23-Feb-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 7:03
Sunset18:40
Moon set 11:31
Moon rise25:00:00
TithiSaptami till 16:55 thereafter Ashtami
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Vishakha till 14:39 thereafter Anuradha
Yoga Dhruva till 08:24 thereafter Vyagatha
KaranaBhava till 16:55 thereafter Balava
VaarBuddhavara (Wednesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Magha
Month (Purnimant) Phalguna
Moon Zodiac Tula (Libra) till 08:54 thereafter Vrishchika (Scorpio)
Sun Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius)
Ritu Shishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
UnAuspicious time
Rahu kaal12:52 ? 14:19
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat
Subh Muhurat11:25 ? 12:52

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 05:38 AM IST
Advertisement