Updated on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 06:07 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 20, 2022

Today, Sunday (February 20) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Chaturthi till 21:04 thereafter Panchami. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Virgo till 28:30 thereafter Libra. Today is Sankashti Chaturthi.

Nakshatra will be Hasta till 16:41 thereafter Chitra. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Virgo till 28:30 thereafter Libra. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Na,Tha,Pe,Po. Lucky Number will be 1.

Today, worshiping Lord Ganesha and reading Atharvashirsha will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Orange. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date20-Feb-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 07:05
Sunset18:39
Moon set 09:30
Moon rise22:03
TithiChaturthi till 21:04 thereafter Panchami
PakshaKrishna
NakshatraHasta till 16:41 thereafter Chitra
Yoga Soola
KaranaBhava till 09:32 thereafter Balava
VaarRavivara(Sunday)
Month (Amavasyant) Magha
Month (Purnimant) Phalguna
Moon Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) till 28:30 thereafter Tula (Libra)
Sun Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius)
RituShishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
VikramSamvat2078 VikramSamvat
VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal17:13 ? 18:39
Auspicious time
AbhijeetMuhurat12:29 -13:15
SubhMuhurat14:19 ? 15:46

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 05:28 AM IST
