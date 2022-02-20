Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 20, 2022

Today, Sunday (February 20) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Chaturthi till 21:04 thereafter Panchami. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Virgo till 28:30 thereafter Libra. Today is Sankashti Chaturthi.
Nakshatra will be Hasta till 16:41 thereafter Chitra. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Virgo till 28:30 thereafter Libra. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Na,Tha,Pe,Po. Lucky Number will be 1.
Today, worshiping Lord Ganesha and reading Atharvashirsha will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Orange. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|20-Feb-22
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|07:05
|Sunset
|18:39
|Moon set
|09:30
|Moon rise
|22:03
|Tithi
|Chaturthi till 21:04 thereafter Panchami
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Hasta till 16:41 thereafter Chitra
|Yoga
|Soola
|Karana
|Bhava till 09:32 thereafter Balava
|Vaar
|Ravivara(Sunday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Magha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Phalguna
|Moon Zodiac
|Kanya (Virgo) till 28:30 thereafter Tula (Libra)
|Sun Zodiac
|Kumbha (Aquarius)
|Ritu
|Shishir (Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|VikramSamvat
|2078 VikramSamvat
|VikramSamvat (Kartak)
|2078 VikramSamvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|17:13 ? 18:39
|Auspicious time
|AbhijeetMuhurat
|12:29 -13:15
|SubhMuhurat
|14:19 ? 15:46
