Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 20, 2022

Today, Sunday (February 20) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Chaturthi till 21:04 thereafter Panchami. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Virgo till 28:30 thereafter Libra. Today is Sankashti Chaturthi.

Nakshatra will be Hasta till 16:41 thereafter Chitra. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Virgo till 28:30 thereafter Libra. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Na,Tha,Pe,Po. Lucky Number will be 1.

Today, worshiping Lord Ganesha and reading Atharvashirsha will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Orange. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 20-Feb-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 07:05 Sunset 18:39 Moon set 09:30 Moon rise 22:03 Tithi Chaturthi till 21:04 thereafter Panchami Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Hasta till 16:41 thereafter Chitra Yoga Soola Karana Bhava till 09:32 thereafter Balava Vaar Ravivara(Sunday) Month (Amavasyant) Magha Month (Purnimant) Phalguna Moon Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) till 28:30 thereafter Tula (Libra) Sun Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) Ritu Shishir (Winter) Ayana Uttarayana VikramSamvat 2078 VikramSamvat VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 17:13 ? 18:39 Auspicious time AbhijeetMuhurat 12:29 -13:15 SubhMuhurat 14:19 ? 15:46

