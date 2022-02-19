Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 19, 2022

Today, Saturday (February 19) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Tritiya till 21:56 thereafter Chaturthi. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Virgo.
Nakshatra will be Uttaraphalguni till 16:50 thereafter Hasta. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Virgo. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Pa,Pi,Pu,Sha. Lucky Number will be 9.
Today, worshiping Shani and reading Mahalaxmi Mantra stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Black. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|19-Feb-22
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|7:05
|Sunset
|18:39
|Moon set
|8:53
|Moon rise
|21:09
|Tithi
|Tritiya till 21:56 thereafter Chaturthi
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Uttaraphalguni till 16:50 thereafter Hasta
|Yoga
|Dhriti
|Karana
|Vanija till 10:14 thereafter Visti (Bhadra)
|Vaar
|Shanivara (Saturday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Magha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Phalguna
|Moon Zodiac
|Kanya (Virgo)
|Sun Zodiac
|Kumbha (Aquarius)
|Ritu
|Shishir (Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|09:59 ? 11:26
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:29 -13:16
|Subh Muhurat
|08:32 ? 09:59
