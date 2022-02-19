e-Paper Get App
Horoscope

Updated on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 19, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Saturday (February 19) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Tritiya till 21:56 thereafter Chaturthi. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Virgo.

Nakshatra will be Uttaraphalguni till 16:50 thereafter Hasta. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Virgo. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Pa,Pi,Pu,Sha. Lucky Number will be 9.

Today, worshiping Shani and reading Mahalaxmi Mantra stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Black. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date19-Feb-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 7:05
Sunset18:39
Moon set 8:53
Moon rise21:09
TithiTritiya till 21:56 thereafter Chaturthi
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Uttaraphalguni till 16:50 thereafter Hasta
Yoga Dhriti
KaranaVanija till 10:14 thereafter Visti (Bhadra)
VaarShanivara (Saturday)
Month (Amavasyant) Magha
Month (Purnimant) Phalguna
Moon Zodiac Kanya (Virgo)
Sun Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius)
Ritu Shishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal09:59 ? 11:26
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:29 -13:16
Subh Muhurat08:32 ? 09:59

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 06:14 AM IST
