Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 19, 2022

Today, Saturday (February 19) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Tritiya till 21:56 thereafter Chaturthi. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Virgo.

Nakshatra will be Uttaraphalguni till 16:50 thereafter Hasta. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Virgo. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Pa,Pi,Pu,Sha. Lucky Number will be 9.

Today, worshiping Shani and reading Mahalaxmi Mantra stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Black. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 19-Feb-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 7:05 Sunset 18:39 Moon set 8:53 Moon rise 21:09 Tithi Tritiya till 21:56 thereafter Chaturthi Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Uttaraphalguni till 16:50 thereafter Hasta Yoga Dhriti Karana Vanija till 10:14 thereafter Visti (Bhadra) Vaar Shanivara (Saturday) Month (Amavasyant) Magha Month (Purnimant) Phalguna Moon Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) Sun Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) Ritu Shishir (Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 09:59 ? 11:26 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:29 -13:16 Subh Muhurat 08:32 ? 09:59

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 06:14 AM IST