Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 16, 2022

Today, Wednesday (February 16) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Purnima till 22:25 thereafter Prathama. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Cancer till 15:12 thereafter in Leo.
Nakshatra will be Ashlesha till 15:12 thereafter Magha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Cancer till 15:12 thereafter Leo. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from De,DO,Ma,Mi. Lucky Number will be 6.
Today, worshiping Lord Ganesha and reading Shree Ganesh Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Green. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|16-Feb-22
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|7:07
|Sunset
|18:37
|Moon set
|31:38:00
|Moon rise
|18:26
|Tithi
|Purnima till 22:25 thereafter Prathama
|Paksha
|Shukla
|Nakshatra
|Ashlesha till 15:12 thereafter Magha
|Yoga
|Sobhana
|Karana
|Visti (Bhadra) till 10:07 thereafter Bhava
|Vaar
|Buddhavara (Wednesday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Magha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Magha
|Moon Zodiac
|Kark (Cancer) till 15:12 thereafter Simha (Leo)
|Sun Zodiac
|Kumbha (Aquarius)
|Ritu
|Shishir (Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|12:53 ? 14:19
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|Subh Muhurat
|11:26 ? 12:53
