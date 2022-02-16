Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 16, 2022

Today, Wednesday (February 16) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Purnima till 22:25 thereafter Prathama. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Cancer till 15:12 thereafter in Leo.

Nakshatra will be Ashlesha till 15:12 thereafter Magha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Cancer till 15:12 thereafter Leo. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from De,DO,Ma,Mi. Lucky Number will be 6.

Today, worshiping Lord Ganesha and reading Shree Ganesh Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Green. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 16-Feb-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 7:07 Sunset 18:37 Moon set 31:38:00 Moon rise 18:26 Tithi Purnima till 22:25 thereafter Prathama Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Ashlesha till 15:12 thereafter Magha Yoga Sobhana Karana Visti (Bhadra) till 10:07 thereafter Bhava Vaar Buddhavara (Wednesday) Month (Amavasyant) Magha Month (Purnimant) Magha Moon Zodiac Kark (Cancer) till 15:12 thereafter Simha (Leo) Sun Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) Ritu Shishir (Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 12:53 ? 14:19 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat Subh Muhurat 11:26 ? 12:53

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 05:31 AM IST