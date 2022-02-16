e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 03:01 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 16, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Wednesday (February 16) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Purnima till 22:25 thereafter Prathama. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Cancer till 15:12 thereafter in Leo.

Nakshatra will be Ashlesha till 15:12 thereafter Magha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Cancer till 15:12 thereafter Leo. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from De,DO,Ma,Mi. Lucky Number will be 6.

Today, worshiping Lord Ganesha and reading Shree Ganesh Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Green. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date16-Feb-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 7:07
Sunset18:37
Moon set 31:38:00
Moon rise18:26
TithiPurnima till 22:25 thereafter Prathama
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Ashlesha till 15:12 thereafter Magha
Yoga Sobhana
KaranaVisti (Bhadra) till 10:07 thereafter Bhava
VaarBuddhavara (Wednesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Magha
Month (Purnimant) Magha
Moon Zodiac Kark (Cancer) till 15:12 thereafter Simha (Leo)
Sun Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius)
Ritu Shishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal12:53 ? 14:19
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat
Subh Muhurat11:26 ? 12:53

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 05:31 AM IST
