Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 15, 2022

Today, Tuesday (February 15) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Chaturdashi till 21:42 thereafter Purnima. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Aquarius and Moon in remains in Cancer.

Nakshatra will be Pushya till 13:47 thereafter Ashlesha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Cancer. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ho,Da,Di,Du. Lucky Number will be 5.

Today, worshiping Goddess Durga and reading Durga Kavach will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Red. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 15-Feb-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 7:08 Sunset 18:37 Moon set 30:58:00 Moon rise 17:31 Tithi Chaturdashi till 21:42 thereafter Purnima Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Pushya till 13:47 thereafter Ashlesha Yoga Saubhagya Karana Garaja till 09:09 thereafter Vanija Vaar Mangalavara (Tuesday) Month (Amavasyant) Magha Month (Purnimant) Magha Moon Zodiac Kark (Cancer) Sun Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) Ritu Shishir (Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 15:45 ? 17:11 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:30 -13:16 Subh Muhurat 15:45 ? 17:11

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 05:48 AM IST