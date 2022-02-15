e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 02:49 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 15, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Tuesday (February 15) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Chaturdashi till 21:42 thereafter Purnima. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Aquarius and Moon in remains in Cancer.

Nakshatra will be Pushya till 13:47 thereafter Ashlesha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Cancer. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ho,Da,Di,Du. Lucky Number will be 5.

Today, worshiping Goddess Durga and reading Durga Kavach will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Red. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date15-Feb-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 7:08
Sunset18:37
Moon set 30:58:00
Moon rise17:31
TithiChaturdashi till 21:42 thereafter Purnima
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Pushya till 13:47 thereafter Ashlesha
Yoga Saubhagya
KaranaGaraja till 09:09 thereafter Vanija
VaarMangalavara (Tuesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Magha
Month (Purnimant) Magha
Moon Zodiac Kark (Cancer)
Sun Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius)
Ritu Shishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal15:45 ? 17:11
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:30 -13:16
Subh Muhurat15:45 ? 17:11

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 05:48 AM IST
