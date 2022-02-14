e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 02:49 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 14, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Monday (February 14) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Trayodashi till 20:27 thereafter Chaturdashi. Purnimant month is Maghaand Amavasyantmonth is Magha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon in remains in in Cancer. Today is Som Pradosh/Shree Vishwakarma Jayanti.

Nakshatra will be Punarvasu till 11:51 thereafter Pushya. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Cancer. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Hi,Hu,He. Lucky Number will be 4.

Today, worshiping Lord Shiva and reading Shiv Stuti Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour White. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date14-Feb-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 07:08
Sunset18:36
Moon set 30:14:00
Moon rise16:36
TithiTrayodashi till 20:27 thereafter Chaturdashi
PakshaShukla
NakshatraPunarvasu till 11:51 thereafter Pushya
Yoga Ayushman
KaranaKaulava till 07:38 thereafter Taitula
VaarSomavara(Monday)
Month (Amavasyant) Magha
Month (Purnimant) Magha
Moon Zodiac Kark (Cancer)
Sun Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius)
RituShishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
VikramSamvat2078 VikramSamvat
VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal08:35 ? 10:01
Auspicious time
AbhijeetMuhurat12:30 -13:16
SubhMuhurat10:01 ? 11:27
Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 05:56 AM IST
