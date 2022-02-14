Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 14, 2022

Today, Monday (February 14) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Trayodashi till 20:27 thereafter Chaturdashi. Purnimant month is Maghaand Amavasyantmonth is Magha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon in remains in in Cancer. Today is Som Pradosh/Shree Vishwakarma Jayanti.
Nakshatra will be Punarvasu till 11:51 thereafter Pushya. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Cancer. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Hi,Hu,He. Lucky Number will be 4.
Today, worshiping Lord Shiva and reading Shiv Stuti Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour White. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|14-Feb-22
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|07:08
|Sunset
|18:36
|Moon set
|30:14:00
|Moon rise
|16:36
|Tithi
|Trayodashi till 20:27 thereafter Chaturdashi
|Paksha
|Shukla
|Nakshatra
|Punarvasu till 11:51 thereafter Pushya
|Yoga
|Ayushman
|Karana
|Kaulava till 07:38 thereafter Taitula
|Vaar
|Somavara(Monday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Magha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Magha
|Moon Zodiac
|Kark (Cancer)
|Sun Zodiac
|Kumbha (Aquarius)
|Ritu
|Shishir (Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|VikramSamvat
|2078 VikramSamvat
|VikramSamvat (Kartak)
|2078 VikramSamvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|08:35 ? 10:01
|Auspicious time
|AbhijeetMuhurat
|12:30 -13:16
|SubhMuhurat
|10:01 ? 11:27