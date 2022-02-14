Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 14, 2022

Today, Monday (February 14) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Trayodashi till 20:27 thereafter Chaturdashi. Purnimant month is Maghaand Amavasyantmonth is Magha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon in remains in in Cancer. Today is Som Pradosh/Shree Vishwakarma Jayanti.

Nakshatra will be Punarvasu till 11:51 thereafter Pushya. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Cancer. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Hi,Hu,He. Lucky Number will be 4.

Today, worshiping Lord Shiva and reading Shiv Stuti Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour White. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 14-Feb-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 07:08 Sunset 18:36 Moon set 30:14:00 Moon rise 16:36 Tithi Trayodashi till 20:27 thereafter Chaturdashi Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Punarvasu till 11:51 thereafter Pushya Yoga Ayushman Karana Kaulava till 07:38 thereafter Taitula Vaar Somavara(Monday) Month (Amavasyant) Magha Month (Purnimant) Magha Moon Zodiac Kark (Cancer) Sun Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) Ritu Shishir (Winter) Ayana Uttarayana VikramSamvat 2078 VikramSamvat VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 08:35 ? 10:01 Auspicious time AbhijeetMuhurat 12:30 -13:16 SubhMuhurat 10:01 ? 11:27

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 05:56 AM IST