Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 13, 2022

Today, Sunday (February 13) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Dwadashi till 18:41 thereafter Trayodashi. Purnimant month is Maghaand Amavasyantmonth is Magha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon in remains in Gemini till 29:17 thereafter in Cancer. Today is Bhishm Dwadashi.

Nakshatra will be Ardra till 09:26 thereafter Punarvasu. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Gemini till 29:17 thereafter Cancer. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Chha,Ke,Ko,Ha. Lucky Number will be 3.

Today, worshiping Sun and reading Gayatri mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Orange. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 13-Feb-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 07:09 Sunset 18:36 Moon set 29:28:00 Moon rise 15:42 Tithi Dwadashi till 18:41 thereafter Trayodashi Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Ardra till 09:26 thereafter Punarvasu Yoga Priti Karana Balava Vaar Ravivara(Sunday) Month (Amavasyant) Magha Month (Purnimant) Magha Moon Zodiac Mithuna (Gemini) till 29:17 thereafter Kark (Cancer) Sun Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) Ritu Shishir (Winter) Ayana Uttarayana VikramSamvat 2078 VikramSamvat VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 17:11 ? 18:36 Auspicious time AbhijeetMuhurat 12:30 -13:16 SubhMuhurat 14:19 ? 15:45

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 09:04 AM IST