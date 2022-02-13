e-Paper Get App
Horoscope

Updated on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 09:04 AM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 13, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Sunday (February 13) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Dwadashi till 18:41 thereafter Trayodashi. Purnimant month is Maghaand Amavasyantmonth is Magha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon in remains in Gemini till 29:17 thereafter in Cancer. Today is Bhishm Dwadashi.

Nakshatra will be Ardra till 09:26 thereafter Punarvasu. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Gemini till 29:17 thereafter Cancer. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Chha,Ke,Ko,Ha. Lucky Number will be 3.

Today, worshiping Sun and reading Gayatri mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Orange. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date13-Feb-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 07:09
Sunset18:36
Moon set 29:28:00
Moon rise15:42
TithiDwadashi till 18:41 thereafter Trayodashi
PakshaShukla
NakshatraArdra till 09:26 thereafter Punarvasu
Yoga Priti
KaranaBalava
VaarRavivara(Sunday)
Month (Amavasyant) Magha
Month (Purnimant) Magha
Moon Zodiac Mithuna (Gemini) till 29:17 thereafter Kark (Cancer)
Sun Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius)
RituShishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
VikramSamvat2078 VikramSamvat
VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal17:11 ? 18:36
Auspicious time
AbhijeetMuhurat12:30 -13:16
SubhMuhurat14:19 ? 15:45

