Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 13, 2022

Today, Sunday (February 13) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Dwadashi till 18:41 thereafter Trayodashi. Purnimant month is Maghaand Amavasyantmonth is Magha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon in remains in Gemini till 29:17 thereafter in Cancer. Today is Bhishm Dwadashi.
Nakshatra will be Ardra till 09:26 thereafter Punarvasu. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Gemini till 29:17 thereafter Cancer. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Chha,Ke,Ko,Ha. Lucky Number will be 3.
Today, worshiping Sun and reading Gayatri mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Orange. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|13-Feb-22
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|07:09
|Sunset
|18:36
|Moon set
|29:28:00
|Moon rise
|15:42
|Tithi
|Dwadashi till 18:41 thereafter Trayodashi
|Paksha
|Shukla
|Nakshatra
|Ardra till 09:26 thereafter Punarvasu
|Yoga
|Priti
|Karana
|Balava
|Vaar
|Ravivara(Sunday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Magha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Magha
|Moon Zodiac
|Mithuna (Gemini) till 29:17 thereafter Kark (Cancer)
|Sun Zodiac
|Kumbha (Aquarius)
|Ritu
|Shishir (Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|VikramSamvat
|2078 VikramSamvat
|VikramSamvat (Kartak)
|2078 VikramSamvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|17:11 ? 18:36
|Auspicious time
|AbhijeetMuhurat
|12:30 -13:16
|SubhMuhurat
|14:19 ? 15:45
