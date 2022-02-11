e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 02:52 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 11, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Friday (February 11) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Dashami till 13:51 thereafter Ekadashi. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon in remains in Taurus till 17:04 thereafter in Gemini.

Nakshatra will be Mrigashirsha till 30:36. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Taurus till 17:04 thereafter Gemini. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ve,Vo,Ka,Ke. Lucky Number will be 1.

Today, worshiping Goddess Mahalaxmi and reading Mahalaxmi Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Pink. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date11-Feb-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 7:10
Sunset18:35
Moon set 27:47:00
Moon rise14:02
TithiDashami till 13:51 thereafter Ekadashi
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Mrigashirsha till 30:36
Yoga Vaidhriti
KaranaGaraja till 13:51 thereafter Vanija
VaarShukravara (Friday)
Month (Amavasyant) Magha
Month (Purnimant) Magha
Moon Zodiac Vrishabha (Taurus) till 17:04 thereafter Mithuna (Gemini)
Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn)
Ritu Shishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal11:27 ? 12:53
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:30 -13:16
Subh Muhurat12:53 ? 14:18
Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 05:54 AM IST
