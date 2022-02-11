Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 11, 2022

Today, Friday (February 11) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Dashami till 13:51 thereafter Ekadashi. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon in remains in Taurus till 17:04 thereafter in Gemini.
Nakshatra will be Mrigashirsha till 30:36. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Taurus till 17:04 thereafter Gemini. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ve,Vo,Ka,Ke. Lucky Number will be 1.
Today, worshiping Goddess Mahalaxmi and reading Mahalaxmi Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Pink. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|11-Feb-22
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|7:10
|Sunset
|18:35
|Moon set
|27:47:00
|Moon rise
|14:02
|Tithi
|Dashami till 13:51 thereafter Ekadashi
|Paksha
|Shukla
|Nakshatra
|Mrigashirsha till 30:36
|Yoga
|Vaidhriti
|Karana
|Garaja till 13:51 thereafter Vanija
|Vaar
|Shukravara (Friday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Magha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Magha
|Moon Zodiac
|Vrishabha (Taurus) till 17:04 thereafter Mithuna (Gemini)
|Sun Zodiac
|Makar (Capricorn)
|Ritu
|Shishir (Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|11:27 ? 12:53
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:30 -13:16
|Subh Muhurat
|12:53 ? 14:18