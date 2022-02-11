Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 11, 2022

Today, Friday (February 11) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Dashami till 13:51 thereafter Ekadashi. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon in remains in Taurus till 17:04 thereafter in Gemini.

Nakshatra will be Mrigashirsha till 30:36. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Taurus till 17:04 thereafter Gemini. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ve,Vo,Ka,Ke. Lucky Number will be 1.

Today, worshiping Goddess Mahalaxmi and reading Mahalaxmi Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Pink. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 11-Feb-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 7:10 Sunset 18:35 Moon set 27:47:00 Moon rise 14:02 Tithi Dashami till 13:51 thereafter Ekadashi Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Mrigashirsha till 30:36 Yoga Vaidhriti Karana Garaja till 13:51 thereafter Vanija Vaar Shukravara (Friday) Month (Amavasyant) Magha Month (Purnimant) Magha Moon Zodiac Vrishabha (Taurus) till 17:04 thereafter Mithuna (Gemini) Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) Ritu Shishir (Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 11:27 ? 12:53 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:30 -13:16 Subh Muhurat 12:53 ? 14:18

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 05:54 AM IST