e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 02:36 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 1, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Advertisement

Today, Tuesday (February 1) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Amavasya till 11:15 thereafter Prathama. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Capricorn till 30:44 thereafter in Aquarius.

Nakshatra will be Shravana till 19:43 thereafter Dhanishta. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Capricorn till 30:44 thereafter Aquarius. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Khu,Khe,Kho,Ga,Gi. Lucky Number will be 9.

Today, worshiping Hanuman and reading Hanuman Chalisa will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Orange. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date01-Feb-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 07:13
Sunset18:30
Moon set 18:45
Moon rise31:52:00
TithiAmavasya till 11:15 thereafter Prathama
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Shravana till 19:43 thereafter Dhanishta
Yoga Vyatapata
KaranaNagava till 11:15 thereafter Kinstughna
VaarMangalavara (Tuesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Pausha
Month (Purnimant) Magha
Moon Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) till 30:44 thereafter Kumbha (Aquarius)
Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn)
Ritu Shishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal15:41 ? 17:06
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:30 -13:15
Subh Muhurat15:41 ? 17:06

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 06:19 AM IST
Advertisement