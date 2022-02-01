Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for February 1, 2022

Today, Tuesday (February 1) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Amavasya till 11:15 thereafter Prathama. Purnimant month is Magha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Capricorn till 30:44 thereafter in Aquarius.

Nakshatra will be Shravana till 19:43 thereafter Dhanishta. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Capricorn till 30:44 thereafter Aquarius. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Khu,Khe,Kho,Ga,Gi. Lucky Number will be 9.

Today, worshiping Hanuman and reading Hanuman Chalisa will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Orange. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 01-Feb-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 07:13 Sunset 18:30 Moon set 18:45 Moon rise 31:52:00 Tithi Amavasya till 11:15 thereafter Prathama Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Shravana till 19:43 thereafter Dhanishta Yoga Vyatapata Karana Nagava till 11:15 thereafter Kinstughna Vaar Mangalavara (Tuesday) Month (Amavasyant) Pausha Month (Purnimant) Magha Moon Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) till 30:44 thereafter Kumbha (Aquarius) Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) Ritu Shishir (Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 15:41 ? 17:06 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:30 -13:15 Subh Muhurat 15:41 ? 17:06

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 06:19 AM IST