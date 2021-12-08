e-Paper Get App

Horoscope

Updated on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 03:01 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 8, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Wednesday (December 8) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Panchami till 21:25 thereafter Shashti. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Scorpio and moon remains in Capricorn.

Nakshatra will be Shravana till 22:38 thereafter Dhanishta. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Capricorn. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Khu, Khe, Kho, Ga. Lucky Number will be 7.

Today, worshiping Vitthal and reading Vitthal Stuti Stotra will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date08-Dec-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 7:01
Sunset17:59
Moon set 22:23
Moon rise11:00
TithiPanchami till 21:25 thereafter Shashti
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Shravana till 22:38 thereafter Dhanishta
Yoga Dhruva
KaranaBhava till 10:27 thereafter Balava
VaarBuddhavara (Wednesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha
Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha
Moon Zodiac Makar (Capricorn)
Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio)
Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
.
Rahu kaal12:30 - 13:53
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat
Subh Muhurat11:08 - 12:30

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 05:58 AM IST
