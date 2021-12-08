Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 8, 2021

Today, Wednesday (December 8) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Panchami till 21:25 thereafter Shashti. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Scorpio and moon remains in Capricorn.

Nakshatra will be Shravana till 22:38 thereafter Dhanishta. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Capricorn. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Khu, Khe, Kho, Ga. Lucky Number will be 7.

Today, worshiping Vitthal and reading Vitthal Stuti Stotra will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 08-Dec-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 7:01 Sunset 17:59 Moon set 22:23 Moon rise 11:00 Tithi Panchami till 21:25 thereafter Shashti Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Shravana till 22:38 thereafter Dhanishta Yoga Dhruva Karana Bhava till 10:27 thereafter Balava Vaar Buddhavara (Wednesday) Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha Moon Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat . Rahu kaal 12:30 - 13:53 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat Subh Muhurat 11:08 - 12:30

