Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 7, 2021

Today, Tuesday (December 7) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Chaturthi till 23:40 thereafter Panchami. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Scorpio and Moon remains in Sagittarius till 07:43 thereafter Capricorn. Today is Vinayak Chaturthi.

Nakshatra will be Uttarashadha till 24:10 thereafter Shravana. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Sagittarius till 07:43 thereafter Capricorn. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Bhe, Bho, Ja, Ji, Khi. Lucky Number will be 6.

Today, worshiping Ganesha and reading Atharvashirsha will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 07-Dec-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 7:00 Sunset 17:59 Moon set 21:19 Moon rise 10:05 Tithi Chaturthi till 23:40 thereafter Panchami Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Uttarashadha till 24:10 thereafter Shravana Yoga Vriddha Karana Vanija till 13:01 thereafter Visti (Bhadra) Vaar Mangalavara (Tuesday) Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha Moon Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius) till 07:43 thereafter Makar (Capricorn) Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 15:15 - 16:37 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:08 -12:52 Subh Muhurat 15:15 - 16:37

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 05:57 AM IST