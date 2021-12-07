e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 02:54 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 7, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Advertisement

Today, Tuesday (December 7) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Chaturthi till 23:40 thereafter Panchami. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Scorpio and Moon remains in Sagittarius till 07:43 thereafter Capricorn. Today is Vinayak Chaturthi.

Nakshatra will be Uttarashadha till 24:10 thereafter Shravana. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Sagittarius till 07:43 thereafter Capricorn. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Bhe, Bho, Ja, Ji, Khi. Lucky Number will be 6.

Today, worshiping Ganesha and reading Atharvashirsha will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date07-Dec-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 7:00
Sunset17:59
Moon set 21:19
Moon rise10:05
TithiChaturthi till 23:40 thereafter Panchami
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Uttarashadha till 24:10 thereafter Shravana
Yoga Vriddha
KaranaVanija till 13:01 thereafter Visti (Bhadra)
VaarMangalavara (Tuesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha
Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha
Moon Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius) till 07:43 thereafter Makar (Capricorn)
Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio)
Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal15:15 - 16:37
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:08 -12:52
Subh Muhurat15:15 - 16:37

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 05:57 AM IST
Advertisement