e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India to tour SA for three Tests, three ODIS, T20Is to be played later: Jay ShahDelhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' categoryBesides safeguarding maritime security, Navy played stellar role in coping with Covid crises: PrezIndia reports 8,603 new cases,415 deaths and 8,190 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload currently stands at 99,974
Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 04:50 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 5, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Advertisement

Today, Sunday (December 5) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Prathama till 09:27 thereafter Dvitiya (Leap). Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Scorpio and Moon remains in Scorpio till 07:46 thereafter Sagittarius.

Nakshatra will be Jyeshta till 07:46 thereafter Moola. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Scorpio till 07:46 thereafter Sagittarius. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Yu,Ye,Yo,Bha,Bhi. Lucky Number will be 4.

Today, worshiping Sun and reading Gayatri Mantra will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date05-Dec-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 6:59
Sunset17:59
Moon set 19:07
Moon rise31:37:00
TithiPrathama till 09:27 thereafter Dvitiya (Leap)
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Jyeshta till 07:46 thereafter Moola
Yoga Soola
KaranaBhava till 09:27 thereafter Balava till 19:36 thereafter Kaulava
VaarRavivara (Sunday)
Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha
Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha
Moon Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) till 07:46 thereafter Dhanu (Sagittarius)
Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio)
Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal16:37 - 17:59
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:07 -12:51
Subh Muhurat13:52 - 15:14

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 06:57 AM IST
Advertisement