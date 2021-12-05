Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 5, 2021

Today, Sunday (December 5) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Prathama till 09:27 thereafter Dvitiya (Leap). Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Scorpio and Moon remains in Scorpio till 07:46 thereafter Sagittarius.

Nakshatra will be Jyeshta till 07:46 thereafter Moola. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Scorpio till 07:46 thereafter Sagittarius. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Yu,Ye,Yo,Bha,Bhi. Lucky Number will be 4.

Today, worshiping Sun and reading Gayatri Mantra will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 05-Dec-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 6:59 Sunset 17:59 Moon set 19:07 Moon rise 31:37:00 Tithi Prathama till 09:27 thereafter Dvitiya (Leap) Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Jyeshta till 07:46 thereafter Moola Yoga Soola Karana Bhava till 09:27 thereafter Balava till 19:36 thereafter Kaulava Vaar Ravivara (Sunday) Month (Amavasyant) Margashirsha Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha Moon Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) till 07:46 thereafter Dhanu (Sagittarius) Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) Ritu Hemant (Pre Winter) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 16:37 - 17:59 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:07 -12:51 Subh Muhurat 13:52 - 15:14

