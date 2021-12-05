Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 5, 2021

Today, Sunday (December 5) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Prathama till 09:27 thereafter Dvitiya (Leap). Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Margashirsha. The sun is in Scorpio and Moon remains in Scorpio till 07:46 thereafter Sagittarius.
Nakshatra will be Jyeshta till 07:46 thereafter Moola. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Scorpio till 07:46 thereafter Sagittarius. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Yu,Ye,Yo,Bha,Bhi. Lucky Number will be 4.
Today, worshiping Sun and reading Gayatri Mantra will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|05-Dec-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|6:59
|Sunset
|17:59
|Moon set
|19:07
|Moon rise
|31:37:00
|Tithi
|Prathama till 09:27 thereafter Dvitiya (Leap)
|Paksha
|Shukla
|Nakshatra
|Jyeshta till 07:46 thereafter Moola
|Yoga
|Soola
|Karana
|Bhava till 09:27 thereafter Balava till 19:36 thereafter Kaulava
|Vaar
|Ravivara (Sunday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Margashirsha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Margashirsha
|Moon Zodiac
|Vrishchika (Scorpio) till 07:46 thereafter Dhanu (Sagittarius)
|Sun Zodiac
|Vrishchika (Scorpio)
|Ritu
|Hemant (Pre Winter)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|16:37 - 17:59
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:07 -12:51
|Subh Muhurat
|13:52 - 15:14
