Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 4, 2021

Today, Saturday (December 4) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Amavasya till 13:12 thereafter Prathama. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Scorpio and Moon remains in Scorpio. Today is Darsh Amavasya/Total Solar Eclipse.

Nakshatra will be Anuradha till 10:46 thereafter Jyeshta. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Scorpio. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ne, N, Ya, Yi. Lucky Number will be 3.

Today, worshiping Hanuman and reading Hanuman Chalisa will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 04-Dec-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 6:58 Sunset 17:58 Moon set 18:05 Moon rise 31:37:00 Tithi Amavasya till 13:12 thereafter Prathama Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Anuradha till 10:46 thereafter Jyeshta Yoga Sukarma till 08:39 thereafter Dhriti Karana Nagava till 13:12 thereafter Kinstughna Vaar Shanivara (Saturday) Month (Amavasyant) Kartika Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha Moon Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 09:44 - 11:06 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:07 -12:51 Subh Muhurat 08:21 - 09:44

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 05:57 AM IST