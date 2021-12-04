e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 04:44 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 4, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Saturday (December 4) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Amavasya till 13:12 thereafter Prathama. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Scorpio and Moon remains in Scorpio. Today is Darsh Amavasya/Total Solar Eclipse.

Nakshatra will be Anuradha till 10:46 thereafter Jyeshta. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Scorpio. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ne, N, Ya, Yi. Lucky Number will be 3.

Today, worshiping Hanuman and reading Hanuman Chalisa will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date04-Dec-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 6:58
Sunset17:58
Moon set 18:05
Moon rise31:37:00
TithiAmavasya till 13:12 thereafter Prathama
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Anuradha till 10:46 thereafter Jyeshta
Yoga Sukarma till 08:39 thereafter Dhriti
KaranaNagava till 13:12 thereafter Kinstughna
VaarShanivara (Saturday)
Month (Amavasyant) Kartika
Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha
Moon Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio)
Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal09:44 - 11:06
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:07 -12:51
Subh Muhurat08:21 - 09:44

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 05:57 AM IST
