Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for December 4, 2021

Today, Saturday (December 4) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Amavasya till 13:12 thereafter Prathama. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Scorpio and Moon remains in Scorpio. Today is Darsh Amavasya/Total Solar Eclipse.
Nakshatra will be Anuradha till 10:46 thereafter Jyeshta. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Scorpio. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ne, N, Ya, Yi. Lucky Number will be 3.
Today, worshiping Hanuman and reading Hanuman Chalisa will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|04-Dec-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|6:58
|Sunset
|17:58
|Moon set
|18:05
|Moon rise
|31:37:00
|Tithi
|Amavasya till 13:12 thereafter Prathama
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Anuradha till 10:46 thereafter Jyeshta
|Yoga
|Sukarma till 08:39 thereafter Dhriti
|Karana
|Nagava till 13:12 thereafter Kinstughna
|Vaar
|Shanivara (Saturday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Kartika
|Month (Purnimant)
|Margashirsha
|Moon Zodiac
|Vrishchika (Scorpio)
|Sun Zodiac
|Vrishchika (Scorpio)
|Ritu
|Sharad (Autumn)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|09:44 - 11:06
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:07 -12:51
|Subh Muhurat
|08:21 - 09:44
